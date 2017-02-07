Assurant Inc Q4 Earnings Decline 52%
07.02.17 22:39
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.
The company said its earnings came in at $31.32 million, or $0.54 per share. This was lower than $65.74 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 31.4% to $1.75 billion. This was down from $2.55 billion last year.
Assurant Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $31.32 Mln. vs. $65.74 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -52.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.97 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -44.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $1.75 Bln vs. $2.55 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -31.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,00 $
|97,39 $
|-0,39 $
|-0,40%
|07.02./23:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US04621X1081
|A0BLRP
|98,98 $
|64,36 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|91,542 €
|0,00%
|27.01.17
|Frankfurt
|90,899 €
|+0,14%
|07.02.17
|Berlin
|90,46 €
|+0,08%
|07.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|90,26 €
|0,00%
|07.02.17
|München
|90,61 €
|0,00%
|07.02.17
|NYSE
|97,00 $
|-0,40%
|07.02.17