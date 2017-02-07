Assurant Inc Q4 Earnings Decline 52%

Erweiterte Funktionen



WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.


The company said its earnings came in at $31.32 million, or $0.54 per share. This was lower than $65.74 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 31.4% to $1.75 billion. This was down from $2.55 billion last year.


Assurant Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $31.32 Mln. vs. $65.74 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -52.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.54 vs. $0.97 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -44.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.29 -Revenue (Q4): $1.75 Bln vs. $2.55 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -31.4%


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
97,00 $ 97,39 $ -0,39 $ -0,40% 07.02./23:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US04621X1081 A0BLRP 98,98 $ 64,36 $
Tradegate (RT) 		91,542 € 0,00%  27.01.17
Frankfurt 90,899 € +0,14%  07.02.17
Berlin 90,46 € +0,08%  07.02.17
Düsseldorf 90,26 € 0,00%  07.02.17
München 90,61 € 0,00%  07.02.17
NYSE 97,00 $ -0,40%  07.02.17
