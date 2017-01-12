Erweiterte Funktionen

Associated British Food 16-week Sales Climb; Sees Progress In FY Adj. Earnings




12.01.17 08:44
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods Plc (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L) reported Thursday that its Group revenue from continuing operations for the 16 weeks ended January 7 climbed 22 percent reflecting the weakening of sterling in late summer last year.

At constant exchange rates, sales grew 10% with good growth delivered by all businesses.


In its trading update, the company said that sales at Primark grew 22 percent on a reported basis and 11% at constant currency driven by increased retail selling space.


The UK performed well. Like-for-like sales were good and market share increased. Like-for-like sales for the group were held back by declines in Germany and the Netherlands.


AB Sugar revenue from continuing operations was 38 percent higher, benefited by higher sugar prices, increased production in Africa, and further benefit from the performance improvement programme.


In the UK, production is projected to be just under 900,000 tonnes as a result of a smaller beet crop and yields marginally lower than last year.


Revenue at AB Agri was higher than last year with progress made in all of its businesses. AB Mauri and ABF Ingredients both achieved good revenue growth and margin will again show substantial improvement.


Looking ahead, the company said its outlook is unchanged with progress expected in adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings for the group for the full year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



