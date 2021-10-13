Aspire Global - Focused on B2B

Aspire Global (AG) has announced the proposed disposal of its B2C business. The sale will lead to AG becoming a focused B2B provider of iGaming solutions, which have recently generated higher rates of revenue growth and profitability than the B2C segment and therefore should be positive for AG’s valuation multiple. In addition, the resulting strong pro forma net cash position means AG is well placed to consider further M&A to extend its product and service offering, which has recently proven to be accretive to the group’s revenue growth profile and profitability. Our forecasts are unchanged ahead of the expected completion of the B2C transaction at the end of November 2021 and the Q321 results due on 4 November 2021. Our DCF-based valuation remains SEK110/share.