Asian Shares Slip After Oil Price Slump

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mostly lower on Thursday as strong U.



S. private payrolls data added to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week. Lower commodity prices and mixed inflation data out of China also dampened investor sentiment.

While copper hovered near a one-month low on selling triggered by a firmer dollar, oil prices recovered some lost ground in Asian deals after plunging more than 5 percent overnight to their lowest levels this year on data showing production cuts from OPEC and other exporters have not been enough to reduce U.S. supplies.

Chinese shares hit two-week lows as tumbling oil prices, renewed weakness in the yuan and weaker-than-expected consumer inflation data sapped investors' appetite for risk. While the benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid 23.92 points or 0.74 percent to 3,216.75, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 278 points or 1.17 percent at 23,503 in late trade.

Consumer prices in China rose an annual 0.8 percent in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 1.7 percent, and down sharply from 2.5 percent in January. The bureau also said that producers prices spiked an annual 7.8 percent - exceeding forecasts for 7.7 percent and up from 6.9 percent in the previous month.

Japanese shares snapped a four-day losing streak as upbeat U.S. data from payroll processor ADP helped weaken the yen against the dollar and pushed exporter shares higher. The Nikkei average gained 64.55 points or 0.34 percent to close at 19,318.58, while the broader Topix index closed 0.29 percent higher at 1,554.68.

Toshiba shares slumped 7.2 percent after reports that the struggling conglomerate is accelerating a study on the possibility of filing for so-called Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for its U.S. nuclear power plant unit, Westinghouse Electric.

Seoul shares ended a tad lower and the local currency hit its lowest level in nearly five weeks, as investors positioned themselves ahead of the Constitutional Court's ruling on the fate of President Park Geun-hye on Friday and the March 14-15 FOMC meeting.

The benchmark Kospi dropped 4.35 points or 0.21 percent to 2,091.06 despite foreign investors extending their buying streak for a fourth straight session.

Australian shares inched lower as a decline in metals prices and the overnight slump in oil prices weighed on resource stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 18.50 points or 0.32 percent to 5,741.20. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 19 points or 0.33 percent lower at 5,780.50.

Energy stocks such as Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Origin Energy and Beach Energy lost 1-3 percent. Mining giant BHP Billiton fell as much as 5 percent, Fortescue Metals Group tumbled 3.9 percent and Rio Tinto shed 2 percent.

Banks Commonwealth, NAB and Westpac bucked the weak trend to end up between 0.4 percent and 1.3 percent after a surge in U.S. private-sector jobs pushed Treasury yields higher.

Tabcorp Holdings rallied 2.8 percent after the bookmaker offered to sell its Queensland electronic gaming machine monitoring business to address the competition watchdog's concerns regarding the company's proposed A$11 billion merger with Tatts Group.

New Zealand shares fell after Warehouse Group reported a 76 percent drop in first-half profit on the back of a number of one-off costs and weak performance in its Red Sheds business. While shares of the retailer fell 2.7 percent to $2.50, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 37.24 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 7,140.98.

India's Sensex was marginally lower at 28,876 as investors awaited the exit poll results for Assembly elections due to be unveiled later in the day after the market close.

Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was losing 0.4 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was declining 0.8 percent and the Taiwan Weighted gave up 1 percent, while Indonesian shares were marginally higher.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed, as heavy losses in energy stocks and a new report accusing Caterpillar of carrying out tax & accounting fraud offset upbeat private payrolls data and gains in banking stocks.

The Dow dipped 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent to close lower for the third straight session, while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.1 percent.

