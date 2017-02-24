Asian Shares Slide On US Policy Concerns

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell broadly on Friday as weaker commodity prices weighed on resource stocks and media reports suggesting that U.



S. President Donald Trump may not take action on his proposed $550 billion infrastructure promise until 2018 helped fuel demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and the yen.

Chinese shares reversed early losses to end on a flat note on hopes that regulators will press ahead with reforms this year to fend off systematic risks in the financial system. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index inched up 2.06 points or 0.06 percent to 3,253.43, posting its third consecutive weekly gain.

The yuan was little changed after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin signaled no urgency to brand China as a currency manipulator. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 149 points or 0.62 percent at 23,965 in late trade.

Japanese shares retreated as the yen's strength hurt exporters. The Nikkei average ended down 87.92 points or 0.45 percent at 19,283.54 while the broader Topix index closed 0.39 percent lower at 1,550.14.

Honda Motor, Sony and Toyota fell between half a percent and 1 percent as the yen rose amid political uncertainty in Europe and on concerns that proposed U.S tax cuts may face delays.

Toshiba climbed 4.5 percent on a Nikkei report that the company is thinking about having its U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Australian shares inched lower, dragged down by losses in the material sector after iron ore and copper prices retreated on worries over Chinese demand. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 45.70 points or 0.79 percent to 5,739, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 45.60 points or 0.78 percent lower at 5,786.90.

BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group lost 3-4 percent after China's iron ore futures fell nearly 5 percent on concerns that China's 2017 steel demand will disappoint. Copper also tumbled more than 3 percent on Thursday night on worries about demand in top consumer China. Graincorp shares fell 2 percent despite the company flagging strong FY profit growth.

Appearing before a parliamentary committee, RBA governor Philip Lowe has ruled out a further cut in interest rates to boost household borrowing, saying lower rates would encourage risky lending and threaten financial stability.

Seoul shares fell notably amid selling pressure from both foreign investors and domestic institutions on uncertainty surrounding Trump's policy proposals. The benchmark Kospi shed 13.51 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 2,094.12, while the South Koran won hit a four-month high in the wake of comments from the country's finance minister that there is low possibility of an economic crisis taking place in the coming months.

Investors, meanwhile, ignored the latest figures from Bank of Korea showing that South Korea's consumer confidence strengthened for the first time in four months in February.

New Zealand shares fell, with Warehouse Group shares tumbling 2.6 percent to $2.59, after the retailer said it expects to cut about 130 jobs in a restructuring.

Mercury NZ, Trade Me Group and Metro Performance Glass also fell over 2 percent each while Air New Zealand and Spark New Zealand were among the biggest gainers. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index finished 30.94 points or 0.44 percent lower at 7,058.58, the lowest level in three weeks.

Singapore's Straits Times index was moving down 0.7 percent after official data showed the country's industrial output grew an annual 2.2 percent in January, much slower than the 9.5 percent surge expected by economists.

The Taiwan Weighted closed down 0.2 percent, reversing early gains after the latest figures showed the country's jobless rate dropped to its lowest level in 19 months at the start of the year.

Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving up 0.3 percent, while Malaysia's KLSE Composite was losing 0.4 percent hit by uncertainty about the timing of U.S. fiscal stimulus. Indian markets were closed for a public holiday.

Overnight, U.S stocks pared losses to end mixed after Trump told chief executives of major U.S. companies that he plans to bring back millions of jobs to the United States.

The Dow rose 0.2 percent to notch its 10th straight record close and the S&P 500 inched up marginally, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.4 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM