Asian Shares Slide In Holiday-thinned Trade

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks fell in thin holiday trade Monday as investors digested lackluster U.



S. GDP data and the U.S. immigration ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries. Markets in China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan were shut for public holidays.

Japanese shares fell as a firmer yen clouded the outlook for exporters and a weak reading on U.S. GDP growth weighed on banking stocks. Caution ahead of monetary policy decisions in the U.S., U.K. and Japan as well as Chinese manufacturing data and U.S. jobs data due this week also kept investors nervous.

After enjoying a healthy run last week, the Nikkei average closed 98.55 points or 0.51 percent lower at 19,368.85 in thin trade. The broader Topix index dropped 0.35 percent to 1,543.77. Market heavyweight Fast Retailing dropped 1.6 percent, industrial robot maker Fanuc lost 1 percent and mobile carrier SoftBank lost 1.4 percent.

Honda Motor, Nintendo, Panasonic and Sony ended largely unchanged as investors prepare for a busy earnings season. Toshiba tumbled 3.7 percent after a report that several trust banks are preparing to sue the company for damages over its 2015 accounting scandal.

On the economic front, official data showed that Japanese retail sales grew 0.6 percent in December from a year earlier, gaining for a second straight month but falling below forecasts for a 1.7 percent gain.

Australian stocks fell across the board after Trump signed an executive order on immigration, barring all Syrian refugees indefinitely and suspending all refugee admission for 120 days. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 52.50 points or 0.92 percent to 5,661 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 51.30 points or 0.89 percent lower at 5,714.30.

The big four banks lost between 0.5 percent and 1 percent. Mining giant BHP Billiton shed 0.6 percent and smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group tumbled 2.3 percent despite a surge in iron ore and copper prices. Lower oil prices pulled down oil stocks, with Beach Energy, Oil Search, Origin Energy and Santos closing down between 0.7 percent and 1.5 percent.

Crude oil prices extended declines in Asian trading as signs of growing output in the United States overshadowed renewed optimism over the execution of the OPEC-non OPEC oil deal.

Oz Minerals declined 0.9 percent after lifting its copper production target for the next two years. Lithium miner Orocobre slumped as much as 7 percent after posting disappointing quarterly results.

QBE Insurance rose 0.2 percent on takeover buzz even as the insurer confirmed that it was not in discussions with Allianz or any other potential buyer.

Shares of Warnambool Cheese and Butter Factory soared 25 percent after its majority shareholder made a $8.85 per share all-cash offer to buy the rest of the company's stock.

Gold miners Evolution, Newcrest and Northern Star climbed 1-3 percent as gold prices edged up on a weaker dollar and in the wake of sluggish data from the United States.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P NZX-50 index dropped 48.70 points or 0.68 percent to 7,085.56, with Spark New Zealand, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Chorus losing 2-4 percent as global opposition to Trump's immigration ban intensified.

In economic releases, the country posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$3.2 billion in 2016, Statistics New Zealand said today - representing 6.6 percent of exports. The headline figure followed the NZ$3.5 billion shortfall in 2015.

India's Sensex was marginally lower at 27,878 while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was up 0.10 percent at 5,317.

U.S. stocks ended Friday's session on a mixed note after some underwhelming corporate earnings and disappointing data showing that U.S. GDP growth slowed more than forecast last quarter, largely due to the impact of fluctuations in trade.

The latest reading of durable goods orders also fell short of expectations, while a gauge of consumer sentiment hit a 13-year high in January. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 0.1 percent to a fresh record closing high, the Dow and the S&P 500 closed marginally lower.

