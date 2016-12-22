Asian Shares Slide In Holiday-thinned Trade

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell broadly in thin pre-holiday trade on Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average failed yet again to reach the 20,000 mark overnight and ended in the red.





The Dow has soared nearly 9 percent and the S&P 500 six percent since Trump's surprise election victory on expectations for faster growth under his presidency.

Crude oil futures were slightly higher in Asian deals after falling about 1.5 percent overnight as the EIA report showed an unexpected build in U.S. oil inventories.

Chinese shares ended largely unchanged on fears of liquidity crunch in the wake of a recent bond scandal. The benchmark Shanghai Composite inched up 2.13 points or 0.07 percent to 3,139.56 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 174 points or 0.80 percent at 21,636.

Japanese shares edged down from a one-year high as caution set in ahead of a slew of U.S. economic reports due out later in the day and a market holiday in Japan on Friday for the Emperor's birthday.

The yen hovered near a 10-1/2-month low against the dollar, helping limit the downside. The Nikkei average slipped 16.82 points or 0.09 percent to 19,427.67 while the broader Topix index closed 0.07 percent lower at 1,543.82.

Recent outperformers such as banks fell, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial declining between half a percent and 1 percent. Electronic parts maker TDK Corp shed 0.7 percent after it agreed to buy U.S.-based chip maker InvenSense for about $1.3 billion.

Honda Motor shares rose 1.2 percent. Honda R&D Co., Ltd., the R&D subsidiary of the automaker, announced that it is entering into discussions with Waymo, an independent company of Alphabet Inc., to integrate its self-driving technology with Honda vehicles.

Australian shares recouped early losses to finish modestly higher, led by banks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finished 30.40 points or 0.54 percent higher at 5,643.90 to extend gains into a fourth straight session. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 29.80 points or 0.53 percent to 5,691.80.

The big four banks rose between 0.6 percent and 1.4 percent after analysts upgraded the Australian companies' earnings over the next 12 months. Mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto fell slightly, but smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group advanced 1.5 percent.

Caltex Australia dropped 1.2 percent after it agreed to buy Gull New Zealand for $340 million. Prima Biomed tumbled 2.7 percent as the biotech firm announced positive results from a clinical trial of its lead product IMP321 to treat metastatic breast cancer.

Seoul shares fell marginally as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the final estimate of third quarter U.S. GDP data due tonight. The Kospi average slid 2.23 points or 0.11 percent to close at 2,035.73.

Chip maker SK Hynix advanced 1.1 percent after the company unveiled plans to invest 3.16 trillion won ($2.7 billion) to meet growing demand for mobile and computer storage.

New Zealand shares rose for a fifth consecutive session after official data showed the economy grew at a faster pace in the third quarter. The benchmark NZX-50 index climbed 49.11 points or 0.72 percent to 6,851.87, with exporter Fisher & Paykel Healthcare rallying as much as 4 percent on a weaker kiwi dollar.

Elsewhere, Malaysia's KLSE Composite was moving down 0.3 percent while benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Singapore and Taiwan were down between 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent.

Overnight, the major U.S. averages fell between 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent in muted pre-holiday trading.

