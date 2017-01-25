Asian Shares Rise On Wall Street Cues

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly to hit three-month highs on Wednesday, with positive data out of Japan and South Korea as well as overnight gains in the U.S. on optimism for economic growth supporting underlying sentiment.



Oil prices eased in Asian trading ahead of EIA's weekly inventory data and amid indications of increased drilling in the United States.

China's Shanghai Composite index inched up 7 points or 0.22 percent to 3,149.55 despite the country's central bank increasing interest rates on medium-term loans ahead of Lunar New Year public holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 96 points or 0.42 percent at 23,046 in late trade.

Japanese shares rose sharply amid a broad-based rally across all sectors after official data showed Japan's exports rose for the first time in 15 months in December, helping Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to revive the economy. While the benchmark Nikkei climbed 269.51 points or 1.43 percent to 19,057.50, the broader Topix index closed 1.01 percent higher at 1,521.58.

Exporters Canon, Hitachi, Honda Motor and Toyota jumped around 2 percent even as the dollar reversed some of its advance versus the yen in late Asian trade. Takata Corp soared over 18 percent after recent steep losses on fears of a drawn-out bankruptcy restructuring. Toshiba lost 2.3 percent ahead of its board meeting on Friday to consider sale of part of its semiconductor business.

Australian shares gained ground as iron ore prices advanced and the December quarter inflation undershoot market expectations, adding to expectations for another rate cut by the Reserve Bank.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 finished 21.40 points or 0.38 percent higher at 5,671.50, with banks and mining stocks leading gainers. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 19.70 points or 0.35 percent higher at 5,726.

BHP Billiton rallied 3.3 percent after the mining giant reported record half-year production at its Western Australia iron ore division. Rival Rio Tinto jumped 3.8 percent after it agreed to sell its Australian coal assets to China's Yancoal for $3.2 billion.

The big four banks rose between 0.4 percent and 1.1 percent. Gold miner Evolution dropped 1.3 percent and Norther Star Resources tumbled 3 percent after releasing their production reports for the December quarter.

South Korea's Kospi average closed marginally higher at 2,066.94 after GDP figures for the final quarter of 2016 came in slightly higher than expected.

New Zealand's S&P/NZX-50 index rose 26.75 points or 0.38 percent to 7,090.91, with Port of Tauranga, Tegel Group Holdings and Comvita rising 2-4 percent in the run-up to the earnings season.

India's Sensex was moving up 0.7 percent on the eve of January monthly derivatives contract expiry. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rising 0.2 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite was edging up 0.1 percent while Singapore's Straits Times index was declining 0.2 percent.

U.S. stocks rose the most in three weeks overnight while Treasuries tumbled, as commodities rallied on a weaker dollar and President Donald Trump took steps to revive the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota pipeline projects.

Investors also pondered over robust corporate earnings reports and mixed economic data. While the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 percent to reach record closing highs, the Dow rose 0.6 percent.

