Asian Shares Rise On Upbeat US Data

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday after the latest jobs report pointed to a resilient U.



S. economy and signaled steady growth ahead, paving the way for a Federal Reserve rate hike this week.

Oil extended its decline below $50 a barrel and right-wing French presidential candidate Francois Fillon was put on the defensive again following two fresh controversies, helping limit overall gains across the region.

Chinese shares advanced after a senior government official sought to soothe investor fears of further monetary tightening, saying the debt risk for China's main state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is controllable.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 24.26 points or 0.76 percent to 3,237.02, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 261 points or 1.11 percent at 23,829 in late trade.

Japanese shares recovered from a weak start to close at a 15-month high. The benchmark Nikkei closed up 29.14 points or 0.15 percent at 19,633.75, led by defensive stocks as the yen edged up a little bit against the dollar ahead of the results of Wednesday's Dutch elections. The broader Topix index closed 0.22 percent higher at 1,577.40.

Investors shrugged off weaker than core machinery orders data showing that machinery orders unexpectedly fell 3.2 percent in January from the previous month on weakness among manufacturers.

Toshiba climbed as much as 3.2 percent on a Nikkei report that it was seeking to sell shares in Toshiba Tec, a subsidiary listed on the first section of the Toshiba Stock Exchange. The company, however, denied the report.

Australian shares fell slightly, dragged down by financials and energy stocks as investors awaited the FOMC decision due on Wednesday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 18.30 points or 0.32 percent at 5,757.30, with ANZ, Commonwealth and NAB closing down less than half a percent each. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 16.60 points or 0.29 percent lower at 5,794.60.

Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search and Santos lost 1-2 percent as oil extended its decline below $50 a barrel after last week's 9 percent tumble. Miners reversed early losses to end flat to slightly higher after Shanghai rebar steel futures rose nearly 3 percent.

Tabcorp Holdings advanced 2.5 percent after the wagering and poker machine maker sought the Australia Competition Tribunal's approval to go ahead with its A$11 billion merger with Tatts Group. Shares of Tatts Group shed 1.2 percent.

Seoul shares rose sharply to hit their highest level in over 20 months after the Constitutional Court ruled to remove scandal-hit President Park Geun-hye from office, helping ease political chaos in the country. The benchmark Kospi rallied 20.24 points or 0.97 percent to end at 2,117.59 after hitting as high as 2,123 earlier in the session.

Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service said that the conclusion of the impeachment process is a credit positive for the country's sovereign rating as it allows a new president to focus on formulation of policies that address structural economic challenges.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 17.20 points or 0.24 percent to 7,194.79, with Spark New Zealand, Fisher & Paykel, A2 Milk, Steel & Tube Holding, Skycity Entertainment and Sky Network Television climbing 2-3 percent amid weakness in the kiwi dollar.

Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan were up between 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent. Indian markets were closed for a public holiday.

U.S. stocks rose modestly on Friday and bonds rallied after data showed U.S. employers added a robust 235,000 jobs in February, wage growth picked up and the jobless rate ticked down to 4.7 percent. The Dow rose 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4 percent.

