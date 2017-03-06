Asian Shares Rise Despite Fed Caution, Geopolitical Tensions

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Monday as investors took hawkish remarks from Fed officials, geopolitical tensions and prospects of slower-than-expected growth in China in their stride.





China's Shanghai Composite index gained 15.55 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 3,233.87. China's Premier Li Keqiang on Sunday slashed the country's GDP target to 6.5 percent in 2017, a 25-year low, but said China will "pursue better results in actual economic work". The projected target is in line with economic principles and realities, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 43 points or 0.18 percent at 23,596 in late trade after the opening of the annual session of the National People's Congress in Beijing.

Japanese shares fell as the yen firmed up amid escalating political tensions after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles in the early hours of Monday morning. Japan said that three of them fell into its exclusive economic zone.

The benchmark Nikkei average dropped 90.03 points or 0.46 percent to 19,379.14 while the broader Topix index closed 0.20 percent lower at 1,554.90.

Isetan Mitsukoshi shares fell more than 5 percent on a Nikkei report that the department store operator's President Hiroshi Onishi will resign on March 31. Defense-related stocks closed broadly higher on expectations of a rise in defense spending due to rising geopolitical tensions.

Australian shares recovered from early losses to close higher, led by financials and material stocks as data showed Australian retail sales rebounded in January after a disappointing end to 2016.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose by 16.90 points or 0.29 percent to 5,746.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished up 13.10 points or 0.23 percent at 5,788.50.

The big four banks rose between 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent after hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials stoked expectations of an interest rate hike in March. In the mining sector, BHP Billiton, Bluescope Steel, Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto rallied 2-3 percent.

Shares of Navitas slumped 15 percent after the education services provider provided an update on the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) tender process.

Seoul shares reversed earlier losses to end higher supported by strong foreign investor inflows. The benchmark Kospi inched up 2.61 points or 0.13 percent to 2,081.36, led by technology stocks.

The local currency eased for a third straight session to close near five-week lows amid increased tensions between China and South Korea.

While market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose over 1 percent to end at a record high of 2,004,000 won, chipmaker S K Hynix jumped as much as 4.8 percent on hopes of better earnings.

Against the backdrop of a recent series of retaliatory economic actions taken by China against South Korea, South Korean Trade Minister Joo Hyung-hwan said Sunday the government "will seek international legal action against possible violations of the World Trade Organization and the Seoul-Beijing free trade agreement."

New Zealand's S&P NZX-50 index rose 17.87 points or 0.25 percent to 7,178.74, with A2 Milk shares climbing 4.6 percent to $2.51 after the milk marketer announced it would acquire about 8.2 percent stake in Synlait Milk. Sky Network Television climbed 2.8 percent on bargain hunting after a recent string of losses.

Elsewhere, Indonesian shares were marginally higher and benchmark indexes in India, Malaysia and Taiwan were up between 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent, while Singapore's Straits Times index was moving down 0.2 percent.

On Wall Street, stocks eked out modest gains on Friday as upbeat service sector data and hawkish comments from various Fed officials, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, suggested that an interest rate increase could be on the way this month.

The Dow and the S&P 500 inched up marginally to close at 21,005.71 and 2,383.12 respectively, while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 9.53 points or 0.16 percent to 5,870.75.

