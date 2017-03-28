Asian Shares Rise As Risk Appetite Improves

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as investors shrugged off U.



S. President Donald Trump's drubbing on health care and turned hopeful that the White House will take a lead role in crafting legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax code, which has bi-partisan support across the country.

The first fundamental overhaul of the tax code in 30 years includes slashing corporate tax rates and massive tax cuts for the middle class.

Chinese stocks fell on liquidity concerns after the People's Bank of China skipped open market operations for the third consecutive session. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index shed 14.01 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 3,252.95 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 123 points or 0.51 percent at 24,316 in late trade.

Japanese shares rebounded from a six-week low as oil prices edged up in Asian deals and the dollar recovered from its lowest level since November against the yen on hopes Trump would be able to enact promised tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

The benchmark Nikkei closed up 217.28 points or 1.14 percent at 19,202.87 while the broader Topix index ended 1.34 percent higher at 1,544.83.

Exporters closed mostly higher, with Canon, Mazda Motor, Panasonic and Toyota climbing 1-3 percent. Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Mizuho Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial ended up over 1 percent each.

Shares of Fujitsu rallied 3.8 percent on a Nikkei report that Fujistu and China's Lenovo Group have postponed their target date for a final deal on their personal computer business tie-up to sometime in the first half of 2017.

Australian shares rose despite a mixed performance by commodity prices. The country's consumer confidence improved during the week ended March 26 after declining in the previous three weeks, a weekly survey compiled by the ANZ bank and Roy Morgan Research showed, helping support underlying sentiment to some extent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 74.50 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 5,821.20, the highest level since May 2015. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 71.20 points or 1.23 percent higher at 5,860.40.

Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals as well as oil majors Woodside Petroleum, Origin Energy and Santos all rose over 1 percent.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia rallied 2.2 percent to close at its highest level in more than a month, while ANZ, NAB and Westpac rose between 1.6 percent and 2.1 percent. Macquarire Telecom jumped 2.3 percent after Vocus Group sold its 16 percent stake in the company.

Retailer Myer Holdings slumped 5.2 percent after climbing more than 18 percent the previous day on the buzz that billionaire ragtrader Solomon Lew was buying shares through Pershing Securities.

OrotonGroup lost 2 percent after the handbags, accessories and fashion apparel retailer saw its half-year profit tumbling more than 50 percent.

Seoul stocks advanced after revised readings showed the domestic economy grew slightly more than previously thought in the final quarter of 2016, mainly due to increases in private and government consumption and the expansion of construction investment growth. The benchmark Kospi rose 7.65 points or 0.35 percent to 2,163.31.

New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 2.52 points or 0.04 percent to 7,065.23, with Chorus, Summerset Group Holdings and Air New Zealand climbing 2-3 percent. A2 Milk tumbled 3.4 percent on profit taking after recent strong gains.

India's Sensex was rising 0.6 percent, a day after the Modi government introduced four bills on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the Lok Sabha, paving the way for its implementation from July 1.

Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was moving up 0.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was climbing 0.9 percent while the Taiwan Weighted ended little changed with a negative bias. The Indonesian market was closed for the Hindu New Year holiday.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as President Donald Trump selected tax reform as his next target after the bruising collapse of his healthcare plan. The Dow dropped 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.1 percent while the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.2 percent.

