Asian Shares Rise Ahead Of Key US Healthcare Vote

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose across the board on Thursday as investors monitored oil prices and kept an eye on Capitol Hill to see whether U.



S. President Donald Trump can close the deal on the Republican health care bill.

The latest reports suggest that House Republicans may not have the votes to pass their healthcare plan. The Republican plan faces an even tougher uphill climb in the Senate, raising concerns about what the GOP can accomplish even with a unified government.

If the healthcare bill fails, it could imperil Trump's other policies such as tax reform and increased infrastructure spending.

Meanwhile, markets largely shrugged off news of a suspected terrorist attack on Wednesday in London that left 5 people dead and about 40 injured.

Chinese shares ended higher despite investor worries over tight liquidity in the interbank market and increased regulatory scrutiny weighing heavily on B shares.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 3.33 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 3,248.55. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed marginally higher at 24,327.70.

Japanese shares recovered earlier losses to end a tad higher as a weaker yen helped offset news that the head of a Japanese school at the heart of a political scandal received a donation of one million yen from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife in 2015.

The Nikkei average closed 43.93 points or 0.23 percent higher at 19,085.31 after hitting as low as 18,973.75 earlier in the day. The broader Topix index closed marginally higher at 1,530.41.

Banking and brokerage stocks closed mixed after falling heavily in early trade. Exporters Honda Motor, Hitachi and Mazda Motor rose between 0.3 percent and 1 percent as the dollar inched up from four-month lows against the yen.

Australian shares closed higher, led by energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 23.50 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 5,708 after falling as much as 1.56 percent the previous day to post its largest single-day loss this year. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 22 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 5,754.

Mining stocks ended flat to higher, with BHP Billiton rising over 1 percent. Oil stocks such as Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Origin Energy and Oil Search rose between half a percent and 2.2 percent as oil futures rebounded in Asian deals after having touched their lowest level since November overnight on data showing record high U.S. crude inventories.

The big four banks ended narrowly mixed. Gold miners Northern Star and Evolution dropped 1-3 percent as gold prices drifted lower on a firmer dollar. Sigma Pharmaceutical rallied 2.5 percent after releasing its 2016 results.

New Zealand shares rose as the country's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at a record low 1.75 percent and reiterated that it would stay on hold for a "considerable" period of time in the wake of global volatility and U.S. protectionism.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged up 1.72 points or 0.02 percent to 7,062.55, with Ryman Healthcare, Sky Network Television, A2 Milk and Metro Performance Glass climbing 2-4 percent.

Singapore's Straits Times was moving up 0.3 percent after data showed the country's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly in February, in line with expectations. Benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia and Malaysia were up between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent.

The Taiwan Weighted inched up 0.1 percent after the government announced a T$882.4 billion ($29 billion) stimulus package to support the economy.

Investors also awaited a rate decision from the country's central bank, with many economists expecting the bank to maintain status quo on rates.

U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday from five-week lows hit the previous day, showing little reaction to falling oil prices, weak housing data and a suspected terrorist attack in London near the British parliament.

While the Dow closed marginally lower, the Nasdaq Composite rose half a percent and the S&P 500 added 0.2 percent to notch its first gain in five sessions.

