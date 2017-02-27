Asian Shares Retreat Ahead Of Trump Speech

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fell on Monday as lower commodity prices weighed on resource stocks and caution crept in ahead of U.



S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress on Tuesday night, with investors looking for details on his promises of tax reform, deregulation and infrastructure spending.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 24.77 points or 0.76 percent to 3,228.66 after the securities regulator vowed stricter regulations to clamp down on speculation and pledged to speed up approvals of initial public offerings.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 40 points or 0.17 percent at 23,925 in late trade ahead of January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance due later in the session.

Japanese shares hit 2-1/2 week lows as the yen's strength hurt exporters and lower U.S. yields sent financials broadly lower. The Nikkei average shed 176.07 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 19,107.47, while the broader Topix index closed 1.04 percent lower at 1,534.

Exporters Honda Motor, Hitachi, Panasonic, Toshiba and Sony slid 1-4 percent after the dollar dropped below the 112 yen level on Friday. Among financials, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Dai-ichi Life Holdings lost 2-3 percent after U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields hit five-week lows on Friday.

Oil major Inpex Corp tumbled 2.9 percent, JX Holdings dropped 1.4 percent and Japan Petroleum declined 1.7 percent. SoftBank retreated 2.4 percent on a CNBC report that the telco giant is close to finalizing an investment worth more than $3 billion in U.S. office-sharing startup WeWork.

Takata shares rose over 1 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that the airbag maker will set up a compensation fund for victims of faulty air bags.

Australian shares retreated as the earnings season draws to a close. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 14.80 points or 0.26 percent to 5,724.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 13.10 points or 0.23 percent lower at 5,773.80.

Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and Westpac fell between 0.3 percent and 0.9 percent. Miners turned in a mixed performance, with BHP Billiton declining 0.3 percent and Rio Tinto losing 0.6 percent, while Fortescue Metals Group advanced 1.4 percent. QBE Insurance Group rallied 2.4 percent after reporting a rise in full-year profit and announcing an A$1 billion share buyback.

Woodside Petroleum, Oil Search and Santos tumbled 2-4 percent after oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday on worries about rising U.S. supplies.

Slater and Gordon shares slumped almost 22 percent. The embattled law firm posted a $425.1 million interim loss due to another $350 million write-down of its troubled U.K. business.

Seoul stocks hit their lowest level in nearly a week as foreign investors continued to offload local stocks on concerns about uncertainty in the Trump era. The benchmark Kospi slipped 8.60 points or 0.41 percent to end at 2,085.52, its lowest level since February 21.

Shares of LG Electronics slumped as much as 5.9 percent, a day after the company unveiled its much-awaited G6 smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

New Zealand shares rose after Metlifecare announced a record half-year result and confirmed its 2017 development delivery targets. Shares of the retirement village operator climbed 4.5 percent to $5.85, while the benchmark S&P/NZX50 index finished up 20.60 points or 0.29 percent at 7,079.18. Auckland International Airport, Pacific Edge, Trade Me Group and Metro Performance Glass rallied 4-6 percent.

India's Sensex was marginally higher at 28,909 ahead of third-quarter GDP data due on Tuesday. Benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore were down between 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent.

U.S. stocks recovered from early losses to end modestly higher on Friday, shrugging off concerns that the recent rally was overdone. The Dow inched up 0.1 percent to extend its winning to streak to an 11th straight day as economic data on housing and consumer confidence painted a mostly picture of the economy. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 rose about 0.2 percent each.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM