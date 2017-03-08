Asian Shares Pare Losses After China Data

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks reversed early losses to end mixed on Wednesday after the release of Chinese trade data.



Underlying sentiment, however, remained cautious amid losses on Wall Street overnight as risk appetite took a hit on rising geopolitical tensions in East Asia, with the arrival of the first components of a U.S.-deployed controversial missile-defense system in South Korea.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has called for calm between Malaysia and North Korea after the two banned each other's nationals from exiting their countries following the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother.

Chinese shares edged lower as concerns over tighter liquidity offset data showing clear signs of increased domestic demand. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slipped 1.74 points or 0.05 percent to 3,240.66 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 105 points or 0.44 percent at 23,786 in late trade.

China's imports advanced 44.7 percent year-on-year in February, much bigger than the forecast of 23.1 percent while exports grew only 4.2 percent in yuan terms versus a 14.6 percent annual rise economists had forecast. As a result, the trade balance showed a deficit of CNY 60.4 billion in February compared to the expected surplus of CNY 172.5 billion.

Separate data from the People's Bank of China revealed that China's foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly increased by $7 billion to $3.0 trillion in February, marking the first increase in eight months.

Global economic growth is set to gain momentum modestly this year and next, underpinned by fiscal stimulus in the major economies, though the threat of risks such as financial vulnerabilities and political uncertainty derailing the recovery remains, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said in its Interim Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday.

Japanese shares fell for a fourth consecutive session as caution prevailed ahead of the ECB's policy meeting on Thursday, the U.S. jobs report due on Friday and the March 14-15 Federal Open Market Committee meeting. The Nikkei average fell 90.12 points or 0.47 percent to 19,254.03 while the broader Topix index closed 0.31 percent lower at 1,550.25.

Toshiba bucked the weak trend to end 2.2 percent higher on a Nikkei report that Chinese appliance maker Midea Group is interested in investing in its semiconductor unit. Nintendo rose 0.6 percent after reports that its Switch game console is selling out fast.

The yen was little changed after data showed Japan's economy expanded more than initially forecast in the fourth quarter. GDP grew 0.3 percent sequentially, up from last month's preliminary reading of 0.2 percent but below forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent.

Another report showed that Japan had a current account surplus of 65.5 billion yen in January, much below forecasts for a surplus of 270.0 billion yen.

Australian shares ended little changed with a negative bias amid weakness in the materials sector after China reported its first trade deficit in yuan terms since 2014. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 1.70 points or 0.03 percent to close at 5,759.70, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 2.40 points or 0.04 percent lower at 5,799.50.

Mining giant BHP Billiton lost about 1 percent and rival Rio Tinto shed 0.4 percent after iron ore prices fell overnight. Gold miners Newcrest, Evolution and Northern Star dropped 1-2 percent as gold hovered near four-week lows on expectations of a U.S. rate hike next week.

Banks closed mostly higher, with ANZ, NAB and Westpac rising between 0.4 percent and 0.9 percent. Bubs Australia soared 5.4 percent after the baby food maker entered into a supply agreement with Costco.

Seoul shares gave up early gains to end on a flat note, hurt by increasing tensions in the Korean peninsula over the Thaad deployment. Investors also awaited the Constitutional Court's ruling on whether to uphold President Geun-hye's impeachment by the National Assembly on December 9 and remove her from office. The benchmark Kospi closed up 1.36 points or 0.06 percent at 2,095.41.

New Zealand shares ended marginally higher despite trading getting delayed by an hour-and-a-half due to technical glitch at the exchange. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 10.59 points or 0.15 percent higher at 7,178.22, with Contact Energy, Comvita and Chorus climbing 2-3 percent.

Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia and Malaysia were down between 0.1 percent and 0.3 percent. Singapore's Straits Times index was gaining 0.4 percent and the Taiwan Weighted rose 0.2 percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell for the second straight session after President Donald Trump tweeted that he is working on a new system to drop prices for medicines.

Sentiment was also dampened after data showed the U.S. trade deficit in January hit the highest level in nearly five years, underscoring the challenges facing Trump. The Dow slipped 0.1 percent while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 slid about 0.3 percent each.

