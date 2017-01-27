Asian Shares Mostly Higher In Thin Holiday Trade

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose broadly on Friday, although overall gains remained muted amid a deepening rift between the U.



S. and Mexico and ahead of U.S. fourth-quarter advance GDP figures on tap later in the day.

While higher oil prices supported energy stocks, trading volumes were relatively thin amid holidays in China, South Korea and Taiwan for the start of Lunar New Year. Chinese markets are closed through next Thursday.

Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto on Thursday scrapped his trip to Washington after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to move forward on construction of a physical wall between the two countries and repeated his claim for Mexico to foot the bill. The peso extended declines against the dollar amid a deepening spat over the border wall and trade disputes.

Japanese shares extended gains for a third straight day on a weaker yen as the Bank of Japan surprised market participants by increase it's buying in five- to 10-year bonds in an attempt to bring down bond yields.

Also, Japan's core consumer prices fell at the slowest annual pace in nearly a year in December, official data showed today, bringing some relief to the central bank, which has been struggling with deflationary pressures for quite some time.

The Nikkei average rose 65.01 points or 0.34 percent to 19,467.40 while the broader Topix index closed 0.27 percent higher at 1,549.25.

Exporters ended narrowly mixed even as the yen extended its biggest decline in a week. Toshiba rose half a percent ahead of its board vote today to consider selling part of its chip business. Oil major Inpex Corp rallied 3.7 percent and JX Holdings rose 1.3 percent. Industrial robot maker Fanuc closed 0.2 percent higher after upgrading its full-year earnings forecast.

Australian shares rose as traders returned to their desks after a national holiday Thursday. The day's economic reports painted a positive picture of the economy, with final demand producer prices rising 0.5 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2016, in line with expectations, while export prices boasted the biggest rise since 2010.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 42.50 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 5,714, taking this week's gains to 1.1 percent. The broader All Ordinaries index finished up 39.60 points or 0.69 percent at 5,765.60.

Financials closed broadly higher, with the big four banks rising 1-2 percent while investment bank Macquarie Group and insurer QBE Insurance Group gained about 2 percent each. Oil & gas producer Santos advanced 1.5 percent and rival Origin Energy added 1.2 percent after oil prices climbed as much as 2 percent on Thursday on renewed optimism surrounding OPEC and non-OPEC production cuts.

Retailer Woolworths jumped 2.1 percent after JP Morgan upgraded its rating on the stock to 'overweight.' Gold miners Newcrest, Northern Star and Evolution lost 3-7 percent as gold hovered near two-week lows on dollar strength.

New Zealand shares gained ground amid low volumes as investors braced for a busy earnings week. The benchmark S&P/NZX- 50 index rose 20.93 points or 0.29 percent to 7,134.26, with NZX, Restaurant Brands and Vista Group climbing around 3 percent each.

Exporter Fisher & Paykel Healthcare lost 3.1 percent after the Trump administration floated the idea of imposing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to pay for a wall along the southern U.S. border.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended the half-day session down 13.39 points or 0.06 percent at 23,360.78. Malaysia and Singapore also had shortened trading sessions. Malaysia's KLSE Composite index fell 0.35 percent to 1,686.36 while Singapore's Straits Times index closed 0.43 percent higher at 3,064.85.

Singapore's producer prices increased 5.7 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 2.2 percent decrease in the previous month, official data showed. It was the first increase since May 2014. India's Sensex was gaining 0.9 percent, rising for a fourth consecutive session.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed after hitting fresh intraday highs earlier in the session. Sentiment was dampened as US-Mexican relations plunged into chaos and a slew of earnings reports and economic reports on jobless claims, services sector activity and new home sales painted a mixed picture. The Dow rose 0.2 percent while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed marginally lower.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM