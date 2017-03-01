Asian Shares Mostly Higher As Trump Softens Immigration Stance

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as the Japanese yen extended losses, oil prices inched higher after closing mixed the previous day and economic data out of China, Japan and Australia painted a positive picture of regional economies.





Meanwhile, in his first address to Congress, U.S. President Donald Trump struck an optimistic tone and promised a "renewal of the American spirit" with his economic goals and priorities.

He offered few policy details on his economic plan but said he was open to a broad immigration reform bill that could be passed if both Republicans and Democrats in Congress were willing to compromise.

China's Shanghai Composite index inched up 4.60 points or 0.14 percent to 3,246.34 after data showed activity in China's manufacturing sector expanded faster than expected in February. While the official PMI rose to a three-month high of 51.6 in the month, the non-manufacturing PMI, which is a better indicator of domestic demand, eased slightly to 54.2 from 54.6 in the previous month.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 from 51.0, beating forecasts as new export orders accelerated at the strongest pace in over two years.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 35 points or 0.15 percent at 23,776 in late trade as better-than-expected manufacturing data from China helped offset investor worries over a March U.S. interest rate increase.

New York Fed President William Dudley, one of Fed Chair Janet Yellen's inner-circle members, said on CNN that the case for raising U.S. interest rates has become "a lot more compelling" since the November election. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco president John Williams also sounded hawkish talking up the odds of a rate hike in mid-March.

Japanese shares hit a two-week high as exporters received a boost from a relatively weaker yen and the Nikkei survey showed the health of Japan's manufacturing sector improved at a pace not seen in nearly three years during February.

The Nikkei average ended 274.55 points or 1.44 percent higher at 19,393.54, its highest level since Feb. 15, while the broader Topix index gained 1.16 percent to close at 1,553.09.

Exporters Honda, Hitachi, Mazda Motor, Nissan, Panasonic, Sony and Toyota climbed 1-5 percent as the greenback extended gains against the yen on hawkish comments from Fed officials talking up the odds of a rate hike in mid-March.

Australian shares fell for a fifth straight day even as figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the economy grew by 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, helping the country avoid a technical recession. On an annual basis, GDP grew 2.4 percent - beating forecasts for 2.0 percent.

Separately, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that activity in Australia's manufacturing sector surged to its highest level since May 2002.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moved sideways before finishing the session down 7.40 points or 0.13 percent at 5,704.80 as shares of Telstra and Crown Resorts fell on going ex-dividend. The broader All Ordinaries index slid 10.10 points or 0.18 percent to 5,750.90.

Retailers JB Hi-Fi, Myer Holdings and Harvey Norman lost 3-6 percent after reports that global e-commerce and cloud computing behemoth Amazon has advanced its plans to set up an Australian operation.

Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group fell between half a percent and 1 percent while oil majors Oil Search, Origin Energy, Santos and Woodside Petroleum declined 1-2 percent. Gold miners Newcrest and Northern Star dropped over 1 percent after gold prices slipped overnight.

The big four banks bucked the trend to end up between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent. Transurban Group advanced 1.3 percent on bagging a $460 million contract for a road project in the U.S.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index dropped 18.68 points or 0.26 percent to 7,148.78, with Pacific Edge, Mercury NZ, Xero and Restaurant Brands among the worst performers. Sky Network Television ended on a flat note after saying it would not cancel its agreement to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit.

The South Korean markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday. India's Sensex was rising 0.6 percent as investors cheered better-than-expected GDP data.

Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down half a percent and the Taiwan Weighted shed 0.8 percent while Malaysia's KLSE Composite was moving up 0.4 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was gaining 0.9 percent.

Regional manufacturing surveys painted a mixed picture, with Taiwan's manufacturing sector expanding at a slower rate in February, while activity in Malaysia's manufacturing sector contracted at a slower pace and operating conditions in Indonesia worsened in the month.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell as investors awaited President Donald Trump's highly-anticipated speech. The Dow edged down 0.1 percent to halt its record-setting streak, while the S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq Composite declined 0.6 percent.

On the economic front, U.S. GDP growth slowed in the fourth quarter as previously reported, while consumer confidence unexpectedly increased in February to the highest level since July 2001 and manufacturing activity in the Chicago-area hit a two-year high, separate reports showed.

