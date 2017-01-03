Asian Shares Mostly Higher Amid Upbeat China Data

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as most markets resumed trading after a long holiday weekend.



While overnight gains in European markets, higher oil prices and upbeat factory activity data out of China supported underlying sentiment, trading volumes remained thin amid the New Year holidays in Tokyo and New Zealand. The dollar pulled back slightly in Asian deals after seeing its biggest single-day gain in more than two weeks on Monday.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 32.28 points or 1.04 percent to 3,135.92 after a private survey showed factory activity in mainland China picked up in December. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.6 percent at 22,126.

The China Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 51.9 in December, its fastest rate in three years, from 50.9 in November. The private manufacturing survey results came after official figures over the weekend showed that China's manufacturing sector expanded at a slightly slower pace in December.

Australian shares rose sharply on the first trading day of 2017, with financials and material stocks pacing the gainers, as prices of copper and oil advanced and domestic data on manufacturing and home prices painted a positive picture of the economy.

While Australian house values increased at the fastest pace in seven years in 2016, a private gauge of the country's manufacturing sector expanded for the third consecutive month in December.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 67.40 points or 1.19 percent to 5,733.20, a 17-month high, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 65.50 points or 1.15 percent at 5,784.60.

ANZ Bank shares advanced 1.7 percent as the lender said it would sell its 20 percent stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank for A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion). Commonwealth, NAB and Westpac rose between 0.7 percent and 1.3 percent.

While miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rallied 1-2 percent, retail giants Woolworths and Wesfarmers ended up more than 1 percent each.

Oil majors Origin Energy, Beach Energy and Woodside Petroleum gained between 0.8 percent and 1.3 percent as a historical deal between Opec and non-Opec member countries kicked off on Sunday. Hills lost 7.6 percent after it sold the right to make and sell its Hills Hoist clotheslines.

Seoul shares hit a 10-week high and the local currency rose against the dollar, as foreign investors continued their buying spree and China's factory data pointed to stabilization in the economy. Investors shrugged off the latest survey from Nikkei showing that South Korea's manufacturing sector continued to contract in December, although at a slower pace.

The benchmark Kospi finished 17.81 points or 0.88 percent higher at 2,043.97, its highest level since Oct 24. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rallied 1.1 percent to hit a record high on expectations that it will report forecast-beating earnings for the fourth quarter of 2016. Automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors climbed 2-3 percent.

Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.4 percent as investors digested mixed economic readings. While Singapore's house prices continued to decline in the three months ended December, the economy expanded at a faster than expected 1.8 percent in the final three months of 2016, separate reports showed.

Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.4 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was losing 0.6 percent after the release of weak manufacturing readings. The Taiwan Weighted rose 0.2 percent while India's Sensex was marginally higher in choppy trade ahead of the FOMC minutes from Dec. 13-14 meeting slated for release on Wednesday.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained half a percent to reach its highest level in a year on Monday after data showed Euro-area manufacturing expanded last month at the fastest rate since April 2011. Wall Street futures pointed to a higher open later in the day as traders return to their desks following a long holiday weekend.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM