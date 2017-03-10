Asian Shares Mostly Higher Ahead Of US Jobs Report

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks rose on Friday as oil prices rebounded from three-month lows and the European Central Bank upgraded its growth and inflation forecasts for the euro area, while signaling little urgency to ease policy again in the light of improving economic outlook.





The dollar hit six-week highs against the Japanese yen amid bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its March 14-15 meeting.

The all-important February jobs report is slated for release tonight after a glowing report from payroll processor ADP on Wednesday showed U.S. businesses added the most jobs in three years last month.

If the non-farm payroll data does come in better than market expectations, then the Fed may be forced again to hike rates again in June.

Chinese stocks closed slightly lower as the country's central bank skipped its open market operations for a second straight day to help ease pressure on liquidity in the banking system.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite slipped 3.99 points or 0.12 percent to 3,212.76 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 67 points or 0.29 percent at 23,568 in late trade.

Japanese shares rallied as the yen's weakness lifted exporters and financials gained ground amid a global bond selloff, after the ECB signaled a diminishing urgency for more policy action. The Nikkei average climbed 286.03 points or 1.48 percent to end at 19,604.61, while the broader Topix index closed 1.24 percent higher at 1,574.01.

Canon, Honda, Panasonic, Toyota, Toshiba, Mazda and Sony rose 1-4 percent as the yen touched 115 per dollar. Financials Mizuho Financial, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Daiwa Securities and Nomura Holdings also rallied 1-4 percent.

Australian shares gained ground as banking stocks benefited from rising U.S. bond yields on talk of higher interest rates. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 34.40 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 5,775.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 30.70 points or 0.53 percent higher at 5,811.20.

Banks ANZ, Commonwealth and NAB ended up between 0.9 percent and 1.2 percent. Biotech firm CSL rallied 2.7 percent after the Republican plan backed by U.S. President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system cleared its first hurdles in Congress Thursday.

Woodside Petroleum rose half a percent and rival Santos climbed 1.4 percent even as crude prices fell through the $50 a barrel support level overnight. Miners extended their downward trend seen in recent sessions, with BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Rio Tinto losing 1-2 percent.

Seoul shares ended on a firm note and the local currency rose against the dollar after the Constitutional Court ruled to uphold the impeachment of the country's president, Park Geun-hye, helping remove political uncertainty.

The benchmark Kospi rose 6.29 points or 0.30 percent to 2,097.35, its highest level in more than a week, as foreign investors extended their buying spree for the fifth straight session.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 36.61 points or 0.51 percent to 7,177.59 on value-buying in recent underperformers such as NZX, Sky Network Television and Fletcher Building.

Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up half a percent after official data showed retail sales increased at a faster-than-expected pace in January.

India's Sensex was rising 0.1 percent after the announcement of exit poll results for the state elections. Malaysian shares were little changed while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.4 percent and the Taiwan Weighted eased 0.3 percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended largely unchanged as oil prices sank below $50 a barrel for the first time this year, the jobs report loomed and investors looked for cues from next week's Fed meeting.

