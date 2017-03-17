Asian Shares Mostly Higher Ahead Of G-20 Talks

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Friday as the dollar continued to slide and oil prices held steady, buoyed by comments from Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih that output cuts may be extended if stockpiles remain above average.



The dollar was poised for weekly losses of about 1 percent following a less hawkish than expected set of projections from the Federal Reserve.

Chinese shares fell sharply, a day after the country's central bank raised short-term interest rates to avoid downward pressure on the yuan and manage capital flows. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 31.49 points or 0.96 percent at 3,237.45, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally higher at 24,309 in late trade.

Japanese shares fell as the yen steadied ahead of a G20 finance ministers' meeting in Germany set to be dominated by debate on protectionism. The Nikkei dropped 68.55 points or 0.35 percent to end at 19,521.59 ahead of a long holiday weekend. The broader Topix index closed 0.43 percent lower at 1,565.85.

Exporters closed mostly lower, with Panasonic, Toyota Motor, Hitachi and Mazda Motor losing 1-2 percent. Toshiba rallied 3.5 percent after reports that its memory chips business is attracting more potential bidders.

Australian shares rose, led by banks after steep losses in the previous session. Gold miners also saw broad-based gains after gold futures settled at their highest level in two weeks overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 13.80 points or 0.24 percent to 5,799.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 13.30 points or 0.23 percent higher at 5,840.80.

The big four banks rose between 0.2 percent and 1.1 percent on expectations they will benefit from higher interest rates. Gold miner Evolution Mining advanced 4.7 percent and Norther Star rallied 2 percent. Shares of Slater and Gordon soared 46 percent after the law firm said its new creditors are supportive of a restructuring plan. Miners lost ground, with BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group declining 1-2 percent.

Seoul shares extended gains for a second day to hit fresh highs in almost two years as foreign investors extended their buying streak for the 10th straight session. The benchmark Kospi rose 14.50 points or 0.67 percent to 2,164.58, the highest level since April 2015. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 1.3 percent to close at a fresh record high of 2,120,000 won on earnings optimism.

New Zealand shares rose as investors digested mixed economic indicators. While consumer confidence in the country slowed in March, activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand in February at a faster pace, separate reports showed.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 index inched up 6.15 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 7,158.14. Shares of Fletcher Building rose 1 percent before being placed in a trading halt ahead of a review of the financial performance of its construction division.

Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down 0.1 percent, a day after the country's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged, as widely expected. Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was gaining 0.6 percent after official data showed the country's jobless rate held steady at 3.5 percent in January.

India's Sensex was moving up 0.4 percent after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council cleared all legislations required for marking a big step forward in India's plans for a countrywide rollout of the new tax regime from July.

Singapore's Straits Times index was rising 0.2 percent after a government report showed the country's non-oil domestic exports expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in February. The Taiwan Weighted advanced 0.7 percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mostly lower as oil prices reversed earlier gains and President Donald Trump's first budget blueprint called for a sharp increase in military spending and stark cuts across many government programs.

On the economic front, reports on housing, manufacturing and labor market proved to be a mixed bag. The Dow dropped 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.2 percent while the Nasdaq Composite closed marginally higher.

