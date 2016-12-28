Asian Shares Mostly Higher After Upbeat US Data

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks fluctuated before closing mostly higher on Wednesday as many regional markets resumed trading after the long holiday weekend.



While a weaker yen, higher oil prices and upbeat U.S. consumer confidence and housing data lent some support, new regulatory measures unveiled in China to bring insurers under strict supervision served to limit the potential upside to some extent.

Chinese shares extended losses from the previous session after the vice chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) reportedly said that insurers were not platforms to enrich speculators. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index slid 12.43 points or 0.40 percent to 3,102.24 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 180 points or 0.83 percent at 21,754.

Japanese shares ended on a flat note as the yen showed little reaction to mostly positive industrial production and retail sales data. While industrial output figures for November showed further signs of pick up in the world's third largest economy, retail sales rose more than expected to post a surprise 1.7 percent jump in November from a year earlier.

The Nikkei average slipped 1.34 points or 0.01 percent to 19,401.72 while the broader Topix index closed 0.04 percent higher at 1,536.80. Shares of Toshiba fell over 20 percent to extend losses from the previous session after warning of a multibillion-dollar charge on its troubled U.S. nuclear business.

Hitachi rose 1.3 percent after saying it was considering selling its power tools unit. Automakers such as Honda Motor, Mazda, Nissan and Toyota ended narrowly mixed after industry data showed production volume of automotive vehicles grew 6.6 percent year-over-year to 840,330 units in November, reversing a 3.9 percent fall in October.

Australian shares rallied to set a new high for 2016 as a bounce in commodity prices lifted resource stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 57.10 points or 1.01 percent to 5,685 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished 57.30 points or 1.01 percent higher at 5,732.40.

Higher copper and iron ore prices supported mining stocks, with BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rising 2-3 percent. Gold miners Newcrest, Evolution and Regis Resources rallied 3-7 percent as gold prices extended gains for the fourth straight session.

Oil & gas major Santos advanced 2.3 percent and Oil Search added 1.4 percent after crude oil prices closed 1.7 percent higher overnight on expectations of tighter supply once the first output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers in 15 years takes effect on Sunday. Retail giant Woolworths gained 1.9 percent after it agreed to sell its fuel business to BP Plc in a $1.8 billion deal.

Seoul shares fell sharply as institutional investors turned net sellers to snap their four-day buying streak. The Kospi average dropped 17.68 points or 0.87 percent to finish at 2,024.49.

New Zealand's benchmark index NZX-50 closed marginally lower at 6,875.79 as traders returned to their desks after the long holiday weekend. While Auckland International Airport and Kathmandu Holdings dropped about 2 percent each, Metlifecare, Sky Network Television and Trust Power climbed 2-3 percent.

India's Sensex was up 0.7 percent to hit a one-week high. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was rallying more than 2 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.4 percent, Malaysia's KLSE Composite was rising half a percent and the Taiwan Weighted advanced 1 percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks eked out modest gains as Treasury yields rose the most in almost two weeks, oil prices climbed for a seventh day and data on consumer confidence and home prices in major metropolitan areas painted a positive picture of the world's largest economy.

Trading activity remained somewhat subdued, heading into another three-day weekend in celebration of New Year's Day. The Dow rose 0.1 percent to inch closer to 20,000 and the S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added half a percent to reach a fresh record closing high.

