Asian Shares Mixed As Oil Steadies

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks recovered from early losses to end mixed on Tuesday, as oil prices steadied following steep overnight losses and the dollar remained broadly weaker despite worries over the likelihood of a "hard Brexit" and the prospect of more rate hikes in the U.



S. this year.

China's Shanghai Composite index shed 9.56 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 3,161.67 as investors booked some profits after recent sharp gains on hopes of reforms in state-owned enterprises. Mixed inflation data also dented investor sentiment.

China's consumer inflation rose an annual 2.1 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said, falling below expectations for 2.2 percent and down from 2.3 percent in November. Producer prices jumped 5.5 percent from a year earlier versus expectations for a 4.6 percent gain.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.83 percent at 22,744 in late trade, extending gains for a fourth consecutive session.

Japanese shares lost ground as traders returned to their desks after a holiday on Monday for the 'Coming of Age Day'. The Nikkei average fell 152.89 points or 0.79 percent to 19,301.44 as the dollar weakened for a second day to drift further away from a multi-year high reached at the beginning of 2017. The broader Topix index closed 0.71 percent lower at 1,542.31.

Automaker Toyota Motor lost 1 percent after saying it would invest $10 billion in the United States over the next five years. Takeda Pharmaceutical closed marginally higher after it agreed to acquire cancer drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals in a $5.2 billion deal.

Investors ignored survey data from the Cabinet Office showing that Japan's consumer confidence index rose more than expected to hit the highest level in more than three years in December.

Australian shares fell sharply after five straight days of gains, as oil prices tumbled on doubts over the effectiveness of OPEC's agreed supply cuts and official data showed retail sales in the country rose less than expected last month. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 46.70 points or 0.80 percent to 5,760.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 44.70 points or 0.76 percent lower at 5,813.

Oil Search, Beach Energy and Santos dropped 1-2 percent after crude futures dropped the most in more than five weeks overnight amid signs of growing U.S. production and record Iraqi exports. The big four banks ended down between 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent while miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rallied 1-2 percent.

Gold miners Regis Resources, Evolution Mining, Newcrest and Northern Star also climbed 1-2 percent after gold prices hit a five-week high on a weaker dollar.

Primary Health Care slumped 4.8 percent after revelations its chief executive Peter Gregg will face court over allegations relating to his tenure as an executive of Leighton Holdings. Crown Resorts slid 1.2 percent as the casino firm reappointed James Packer as board director as part of a reshuffle.

Seoul shares ended a tad lower even as market bellwether Samsung Electronics extended recent gains to reach a fresh record high. The benchmark Kospi slipped 3.66 points or 0.18 percent to 2,045.12. While Samsung shares closed marginally higher at 18,62,000 won, Hyundai Motor and LG Chem rose about 1 percent each.

LG Electronics tumbled 3.4 percent on a Nikkei report that it is considering building its first consumer electronics plant in the mainland U.S.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 24.84 points or 0.35 percent to 7,037.58 in quiet trade, with Auckland International Airport, Mainfreight, Contact Energy and Tower climbing 2-3 percent. Retailer The Warehouse Group fell 1.4 percent after announcing changes to its organizational structure in a bid to cut costs.

Elsewhere, India's Sensex was moving up 0.6 percent, Singapore's Straits Times index was gaining half a percent, the Taiwan Weighted closed 0.1 percent higher and Malaysian shares were marginally higher in choppy trade, while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.2 percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mixed as oil prices tumbled and investors turned their focus to company earnings and corporate deals. While the Dow and the S&P 500 slid about 0.4 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.2 percent to reach another record high.

