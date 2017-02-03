Asian Shares Mixed As China Raises Interest Rates

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mixed yet again on Friday, as investors remained wary about U.



S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies and China's central bank unexpectedly raised short-term interest rates in open market operations on the first day after the Lunar New Year holidays, piling pressure on the bond market.

Also, a private China manufacturing survey missed forecasts and the beleaguered dollar gained ground after the Bank of Japan's bond--buying operations, keeping investors on guard ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs report due tonight.

The Labor Department's closely-watched report is expected to show an increase of 175,000 jobs in January after an increase of 156,000 jobs in the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.7 percent.

Chinese shares fell as trading resumed after the week-long holiday break. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 19 points or 0.60 percent to 3,140.17 after the country's central bank tightened interest rates and a closely-watched barometer of the manufacturing sector rose at a slower rate in January.

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers' index dropped to 51 from 51.9 in December, suggesting a loss of momentum in output and new orders.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 55 points or 0.24 percent at 23,129 in late trade. Business conditions in Hong Kong swung to stagnation in January, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed with a PMI score of 49.9, down from 50.3 in December.

Japanese shares closed marginally higher as the yen weakened and the Nikkei survey showed that Japan's services sector continued to expand in January, although at a slower pace.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan December meeting minutes showed that board members believe the country's economic recovery remains on a moderate recovery path, but inflation expectations continue to be in a weakening phase, hampering the central bank's stated goal of ending deflation.

The Nikkei average closed 3.62 points or 0.02 percent higher at 18,918.20, while the broader Topix index rose by 0.30 percent to finish at 1,514.99. Sumitomo Metal Mining, Pacific Metals, Sony and Sumitomo Electric Industries were among the prominent gainers.

Sony climbed 5 percent after its PlayStation business showed healthy growth in the third quarter and the company said it won't sell its struggling movie and TV business. Shares of Murata Manufacturing advanced 4.5 percent on a Nikkei report that Samsung Electronics is discussing a supply deal with the company for making batteries for its next-generation Galaxy S8 smartphones.

Australian shares fell after reports of a contentious call between Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull raised some concerns about relations with key allies under the new administration. Data showing slowing growth in the country's services sector also dented sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 23.80 points or 0.42 percent to 5,621.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index slid 23.90 points or 0.42 percent to 5,672.50.

Miners led declines, with BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, South32 and Fortescue Metals Group losing 3-5 percent. Oil Search, Origin Energy and Woodside Petroleum lost 1-2 percent after oil futures gave back early gains to close lower on Thursday despite growing tensions between the United States and Iran.

Virgin Australia shares fell 4.7 percent as the airline said tough conditions in the domestic aviation market hurt its second-quarter earnings. Gold miners Newcrest Mining and Evolution rose over 1 percent after gold prices hit 11-week highs overnight.

South Korea's Kospi average inched up 2.15 points or 0.10 percent to 2,073.16 in cautious trade after central bank data showed the country's current account surplus narrowed 6.8 percent in 2016 from a year earlier due to sluggish outbound shipments. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.3 percent after reports that it may build a U.S. plant for its home appliances business.

New Zealand shares rose as investors looked ahead to the GlobalDairyTrade price auction scheduled to be held on February 7 and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's monetary policy review on February 9th. Markets are not expecting the central bank to hike rates at its first meeting for the year.

The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index climbed 40.84 points or 0.58 percent to 7,094.38, with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Hallenstein Glasson and A2 Milk rising 2-4 percent. Metro Performance Glass shares plummeted 18.5 percent after issuing weaker than expected guidance.

Singapore's Straits Times index was moving down 0.1 percent. The country's private sector continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed with a PMI score of 51.6, down from 52.0 in December.

India's Sensex was declining 0.1 percent while benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan were up between 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed, as the jobs report loomed and investors remained wary of the consequences of Donald Trump's latest comments about the North American Free Trade Agreement, a recent ballistic missile test by Iran and the Australia refugee deal.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM