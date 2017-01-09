Asian Shares Mixed Amid Thin Trade

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday and the dollar stood tall against rivals after the latest U.



S. jobs report showed the 75th straight month of job growth, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates as much as three times this year.

With China's yuan resuming its downward slide and oil prices edging lower in Asian deals on a stronger dollar and amid renewed doubts about touted production cuts, investors were wary of making any big moves.

Also, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday where his views on tax reform, infrastructure spending and China trade will come under close scrutiny.

The Japanese markets were closed for the 'Coming of Age Day' holiday. China's Shanghai Composite index gained 16.92 points or 0.54 percent to close at 3,171.24, led by defense stocks as the China North Industries Group (Norinco) said it would pursue a "mixed ownership" model and work to improve its corporate governance. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.25 percent at 22,558 in late trade.

In economic releases, China's foreign exchange reserves continued to decline at the end of 2016, the People's Bank of China reported Saturday.

Reserves fell $41.1 billion from prior month to $3.01 trillion in December as the central bank intervened to curb the weakness in the yuan. This was the sixth consecutive fall in reserves and reached the lowest level in more than five years.

Australian shares rose for a fifth consecutive session to reach a 20-month high after U.S. stocks ended at record highs on Friday, fueled by optimism about the expected tax cuts and lessened regulations under Trump's presidency.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed 51.80 points or 0.90 percent higher at 5,807.40, its highest level since May 5, 2015. The broader All Ordinaries index closed up 48.70 points or 0.84 percent at 5,857.70.

While the big four banks rallied 1-2 percent, mining giant Rio Tinto lost 1.3 percent and smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group fell as much as 3.8 percent to hit a two-week low.

Vaccines and blood products supplier CSL advanced 1.6 percent after its novel therapy for haemophilia received marketing authorization from the European Commission. Whitehaven Coal declined 1.8 percent after revising production guidance for its Narrabri mine in NSW.

Economic reports painted a mixed picture of the Australian economy, with job advertisements in the country declining for the first time in five months in December and the construction sector contracting at a slower pace in the month, while building approvals rebounded in November after two months of significant declines.

Seoul stocks closed marginally lower after North Korea said it would test the launch of its intercontinental ballistic missile whenever it sees fit. The benchmark Kospi slid 0.34 point or 0.02 percent to finish at 2,048.78.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rallied 2.8 percent to hit a fresh record high after issuing better than expected earnings guidance on strong chip sales and rebound in smartphone sales. Rival SK Hynix climbed 3.2 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX- 50 index climbed 42.08 points or 0.60 percent to 7,012.74, its highest close since Oct 17, led by financials and industrial stocks ahead of the reporting season. While Tourism Holdings jumped 3.5 percent, shares of Kathmandu Holdings lost 3.2 percent to extend recent losses.

Elsewhere, Indian shares were marginally higher and Singapore's Straits Times index was moving up 0.7 percent while benchmark indexes in Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan were down between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent.

U.S. stocks rose on Friday as investors digested a mixed jobs report as well as downbeat data on factory orders and trade deficit. Despite a smaller-than-expected jobs gain and a slight uptick in the unemployment rate, the latest jobs report showed a rebound in wages last month.

The Dow rose 0.3 percent but failed yet again to clear the magic 20,000 mark, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively to reach fresh record closing highs.

