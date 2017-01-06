Asian Shares Mixed Ahead Of US Jobs Data

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed flat to slightly higher on Friday, although Chinese and Japanese shares ended in the red, tracking exchange rate fluctuations ahead of the closely-watched U.



S. jobs report due tonight. While China's yuan gave up some gains after a two-day surge, the Japanese yen strengthened further against the dollar on expectations of slow pace of rate hikes in the U.S.

Oil prices held steady in Asian deals after rising for a second day Thursday as government data confirmed a big drop in U.S. oil stockpiles.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 11.09 points or 0.35 percent to 3,154.32 as the country's central bank guided the yuan 0.92 percent stronger against the dollar, the biggest one-day increase in a decade, to support the currency and curb capital outflows. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.20 percent higher at 22,502 in late trade.

Japanese shares fell for a second straight day as the yen strengthened and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose a heavy fine on Toyota Motor if it builds cars meant for the U.S. market in Mexico.

The Nikkei average dropped 66.36 points or 0.34 percent to 19,454.33, but ended the week with a 1.8 percent gain. The broader Topix index closed 0.15 percent lower at 1,553.32.

While Toyota shares fell 1.7 percent, rivals Honda, Nissan and Mazda lost 2-3 percent. Fast Retailing tumbled as much as 6.7 percent after posting weak December sales at its Uniqlo clothing outlets in Japan.

Australian shares closed marginally higher to extend gains for a fourth straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 2.30 points or 0.04 percent to 5,755.60 as upbeat Australian trade data helped offset a lackluster overnight lead from Wall Street.

Australia's trade balance has returned to surplus for the first time in almost three years as surging commodity prices helped power exports, official data showed. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 3.90 points or 0.07 percent higher at 5,809.

Gold miners Evolution, Regis Resources and Northern Star climbed 1-2 percent after gold futures settled at a five-week high overnight. Telecom giant Telstra rose 0.8 percent to extend gains for a fourth consecutive session.

Seoul stocks gained ground as Samsung Electronics reported a 50 percent surge in its guidance for the fourth quarter profit and foreign investors extended their buying streak to the eighth day. While Samsung shares rallied 1.8 percent, the benchmark Kospi closed 7.17 points or 0.35 percent higher at 2,049.12.

New Zealand's NZX-50 index slid 4.94 points or 0.07 percent to 6,970.66 in muted trade, with Z Energy, Kathmandu Holdings and Meridian Energy pacing the decliners after a report showed U.S. private employers added fewer-than-expected jobs in December. The benchmark index hit a two-month high in early trade.

India's Sensex was marginally lower at 26,875, with IT stocks succumbing to heavy selling pressure after two U.S. Congressmen reintroduced a bill backing key changes in the H-1B program that allows skilled foreign workers to fill high-tech jobs in the U.S.

Malaysia's KLSE Composite was moving up 0.7 percent after a government report showed the country's exports grew at a faster-than-expected pace in November.

Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was gaining 0.4 percent while benchmark indexes in Singapore and Taiwan were up around 0.2 percent each.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed mostly lower as Macy's and Kohl's reported dismal holiday sales and mixed reports on private hiring and service sector activity pulled down bond yields and sent banking stocks lower.

The Dow dropped 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 slid 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.2 percent to 5,487.94, a fresh record closing high.

