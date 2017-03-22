Asian Shares Follow Wall Street Lower

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks tumbled on Wednesday after Wall Street suffered its worst day this year on worries about whether President Donald Trump will be able to deliver his promises on reforming regulations, increasing infrastructure spending and lowering corporate taxes.





Trump told House Republicans Tuesday that they could lose re-election in the 2018 midterms if they vote against the GOP health care bill planned for Thursday. It is feared that a failure to approve the Obamacare replacement plan could endanger more of Trump's legislative and policy agenda.

Chinese stocks closed modestly lower, dragged down by banks and property developers, amid worries over tightening liquidity in the banking system.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index eased 16.39 points or half a percent to end at 3,245.22, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 272.71 points or 1.11 percent to 24,320.41.

Japanese shares plunged to close at their lowest level since late February, as reports of North Korean missile launch and worries that Trump will struggle to deliver promised tax cuts sent the yen soaring to strongest levels since November.

Investors largely shrugged off better-than-expected Japanese trade data for February and the BoJ's minutes from the January policy meeting. The Nikkei average fell 414.50 points or 2.13 percent to 19,041.38, while the broader Topix index closed 2.12 percent lower at 1,530.20.

Canon, Hitachi, Sony, Panasonic, Honda Motor and Toyota Motor fell 1-4 percent impacted by the strengthening yen, which hit a four-month high against the dollar.

Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Mizuho Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial lost 2-4 percent, while oil explorer Inpex dropped 2.1 percent and JX Holdings declined 2 percent.

Australian shares fell sharply led down by banking and resource stocks, following a steep selloff on Wall Street overnight.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 tumbled 90.10 points or 1.56 percent to 5,684.50, a fresh one-month low, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 87.50 points or 1.50 percent lower at 5,732.

BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals Group and South32 lost 3-5 percent after iron ore prices retreated below $US90 a ton overnight.

Energy majors Origin Energy, Oil Search, Santos and Woodside Petroleum shed 1-3 percent after crude oil prices sold off on Tuesday on data showing a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks last week.

The big four banks fell around 2 percent after uncertainty over what Trump may do hit bank stocks particularly hard on Wall Street overnight.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining advanced 1.7 percent as gold prices hovered near a three-week high. Agricultural chemical company Nufarm rallied 3.2 percent after it swung to profit in the first-half.

Seoul stocks retreated, although encouraging exports data helped to limit the downside. The benchmark Kospi slid 10.08 points or 0.46 percent to end at 2,168.30. While Naver fell over 2 percent, chipmaker SK Hynix advanced 2.3 percent.

New Zealand shares fell, dragged down by dual-listed banks such as ANZ and Westpac amid the uncertainty about Trump's policies. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 24.71 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 7,060.83.

Sky Network Television shares soared 6 percent after the pay television provider filed an appeal against the Commerce Commission's decision blocking its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.

The Taiwan Weighted slid half a percent. The country's seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down to 3.83 percent in February from 3.84 percent in January, official data showed. Economists had expected the rate to fall to 3.82 percent.

Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore were down between 0.6 percent and 1.1 percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks tumbled as the Trump administration struggled to push through the healthcare overhaul. The Dow dropped 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 shed 1.2 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite closed as much as 1.8 percent lower after reaching a fresh record high during intra-day trading.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM