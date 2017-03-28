Asian Markets Rebound

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets rebounded on Tuesday, as investors shrugged off the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and disappointment from U.



S. President Donald Trump's inability to advance the healthcare bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The Australian market is advancing, with investors shrugging off the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street and lower commodity prices. Banks, mining and oil stocks are higher.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 56.30 points or 0.98 percent to 5,803.00, off a high of 5,803.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 52.50 points or 0.91 percent to 5841.70.

In the mining sector, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are adding more than 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is adding almost 2 percent.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 1.4 percent to 1.9 percent.

Oil stocks are also higher despite weaker crude oil prices overnight. Woodside Petroleum is adding more than 1 percent, Oil Search is rising almost 1 percent and Santos is up 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are mixed even as gold prices rose overnight on increased risk aversion. Newcrest Mining is down 0.7 percent, while Evolution Mining is advancing 0.5 percent.

Ramsay Health Care has named chief operating officer Craig McNally as new chief executive, succeeding outgoing CEO Chris Rex in July. Shares of the company are edging up less than 0.1 percent.

Myer said it is waiting to learn the identity of a mystery buyer who acquired 10 percent shareholding in the department store chain, triggering rumors about Myer being a takeover target The company's shares are losing almost 4 percent.

OrotonGroup reported a 52 percent fall in profit for the first half of the year and also scrapped its first-half dividend following its decision to acquire a 30 percent stake in online lifestyle accessories business The Daily Edited, which was announced on Monday. The company's shares are falling more than 4 percent.

Qintis managing director and major shareholder Frank Wilson has quit his post to give full-time consideration to a confidential approach from an overseas bidder seeking to acquire the Indian sandalwood producer. Shares of Qintis are gaining almost 12 percent.

Vocus Group has sold its 16 percent stake in corporate telco Macquarie Telecom to a broad range of new institutional and retail shareholders for A$41 million. Shares of Vocus are down 0.3 percent, while those of Macquarire Telecom are gaining more than 2 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7622, down from US$0.7633 on Monday.

The Japanese market is notably higher despite the mixed cues from Wall Street and as a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.

In late-morning trades, the Nikkei 225 Index is adding 178.22 points or 0.94 percent to 19,163.81, off a high of 19,200.05 earlier.

Among the major exporters, Panasonic is rising more than 2 percent, Canon is advancing almost 1 percent, Sony is adding 0.6 percent and Toshiba is up 0.2 percent.

The Nikkei business daily reported that Fujistu and China's Lenovo Group have postponed their target date for a final deal on their personal computer business tie-up to sometime in the first half of 2017. Shares of Fujitsu are gaining almost 3 percent.

Automaker Toyota is lower by almost 2 percent and Honda is edging up less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are advancing more than 1percent each.

In the oil space, Inpex is higher by more than 2 percent and JX Holdings is up almost 2 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Sumco Corp. is rising more than 5 percent and Nisshin Steel is gaining almost 4 percent. On the flip side, Unitika is losing more than 1 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 110 yen-range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Taiwan are all higher. Bucking the trend, Shanghai is modestly lower. the markets in Indonesia are closed for the Hindu New Year holiday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction and again closed mixed on Monday. The inability to advance the healthcare bill to repeal and replace Obamacare has cast doubt on President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on promises of increased infrastructure spending, tax cuts and deregulation.

While the Nasdaq inched up 11.64 points or 0.2 percent to 5,840.37, the Dow slipped 45.74 points or 0.2 percent to 20,550.98 and the S&P 500 edged down 2.39 points or 0.1 percent to 2,341.59.

The major European markets moved to the downside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both fell by 0.6 percent.

Crude oil futures fell Monday, extending recent losses on concerns about the lingering global supply glut. WTI crude fell $0.24 or 0.5 percent to settle at $47.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

