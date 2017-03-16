Asian Markets In Positive Territory, Japan Bucks Trend

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Thursday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street after the U.



S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected and also maintained its interest rate forecast for the next few years, predicting only two more rate hikes this year.

In addition, the weak U.S. dollar lifted commodity prices and boosted resources stocks. Bucking the trend, the Japanese market is lower ahead of the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision due later in the day.

A statement from the Fed said its decision to raise rates came in light of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation. In her subsequent press conference, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the message of the rate hike should be that the "economy is doing well".

The Australian market is advancing after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and also adopted a less hawkish stance than expected. Investors shrugged off weaker than expected Australian unemployment data.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 15.50 points or 0.27 percent to 5,789.50 and the broader All Ordinaries Index is up 16.60 points or 0.29 percent to 5,830.30.

The major miners are advancing. Rio Tinto is gaining almost 2 percent, BHP Billiton is adding 0.7 percent, and Fortescue Metals is higher by 0.3 percent.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is rising 0.4 percent and Evolution Mining is adding 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are slightly higher after crude oil prices rallied overnight. Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.4 percent, Santos is adding 0.2 percent and Oil Search is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major banks are weak. ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.6 percent to 0.9 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is down less than 0.1 percent.

Myer Holdings has reported a 5.3 percent increase in its first-half profit despite a slight decline in sales. The company said it still expects full-year net profit to increase from last year and exceed sales growth. The retailer's shares are losing more than 5 percent.

AMP said it's fund management business will divest A$440 million worth of tobacco-related investments. The wealth management company's shares are declining 0.2 percent.

Australia's competition watchdog has warned that Caltex Australia's proposed acquisition of 46 service stations in Victoria from Milemaker Petroleum may lead to Melbourne motorists paying more for petrol. Caltex Australia's shares are losing more than 1 percent.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.9 percent in February. That missed forecasts for 5.7 percent, which would have been unchanged from January.

The Australian economy lost 6,400 jobs last month versus expectations for the addition of 16,000 jobs following the gain of 13,700 in January.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7717, up from US$0.7571 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market has pared its initial losses and is modestly lower despite the positive cues from Wall Street as the yen strengthened against the weaker U.S. dollar. Investors are cautious ahead of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision later in the day.

The Bank of Japan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates today. The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at -0.10 percent.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 38.55 points or 0.20 percent to 19,538.83, off a low of 19,454.17 earlier.

The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Toshiba is losing more than 5 percent and Panasonic is down 0.6 percent, while Sony is adding 0.4 percent and Canon is rising 0.5 percent.

Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.7 percent and Honda is declining almost 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsu are lower by almost 1 percent each.

In the oil space, Inpex is advancing 0.7 percent and JX Holdings is rising almost 1 percent after crude oil prices rallied overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is rising more than 3 percent, while Toho Zinc and Komatsu are up almost 3 percent each. On the flip side, Pioneer Corp. and Dai-ichi Life Holdings are losing more than 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 113 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are all in positive territory.

On Wall Street, stocks closed notably higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.75 to 1 percent. A statement from the Fed said the decision to raise rates came in light of realized and expected labor market conditions and inflation.

The Dow rose 112.73 points or 0.5 percent to 20,950.10, the Nasdaq climbed 43.23 points or 0.7 percent to 5,900.05 and the S&P 500 advanced 19.81 points or 0.8 percent to 2,385.26.

The major European markets moved modestly higher on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index all crept by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures rallied Wednesday, snapping a seven-session losing streak, as government data confirmed a surprising drop in U.S. oil inventories. WTI oil for April jumped $1.14 or 2.4 percent to close at $48.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

