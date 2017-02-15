Asian Markets In Positive Territory After Yellen Testimony

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Wednesday, tracking the overnight gains on Wall Street following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and on upbeat corporate earnings results.





In her semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Yellen said that the Federal Reserve can raise interest rates at a gradual pace and spoke in support of an interest rate hike in March.

The Australian market is rising. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 48.60 points or 0.84 percent to 5,803.80, after rising to 5,808.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 43.20 points or 0.74 percent to 5,854.10.

The big four banks are among the major gainers. ANZ Banking, Westpac Banking, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 1.5 percent to 2.2 percent.

Commonwealth Bank reported a 2.1 percent increase in cash profit for the first half to a record A$4.9 billion and raised its interim dividend.

In the mining space, BHP Billiton is adding more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is edging higher by less than 0.1 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are higher even as gold prices were flat overnight. Newcrest Mining is adding almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is up 0.4 percent.

In the oil sector, Santos and Woodside Petroleum are declining 0.2 percent each, while Oil Search is rising more than 1 percent.

Origin Energy said it will take a A$1.9 billion non-cash impairment charge on its half-year results following revisions to values at its APLNG joint venture and the Browse Basin investment. Shares of the company, which also raised its full-year underlying earnings outlook, are adding 0.2 percent.

Shares of Boral are gaining almost 6 percent after the building materials maker reported a 12.3 percent increase in profit for the half year despite lower revenues and affirmed its full-year outlook.

CSL reported a 12 percent increase in its first-half profit and affirmed its upgraded full-year outlook provided in January. The blood products and vaccines supplier's shares are rising more than 1 percent.

Wesfarmers' shares are rising more than 2 percent after the company said its first-half profit increased by 13.2 percent.

Domino's Pizza raised its full-year profit outlook after recording higher net profit and sales in the first half of the year. However, the company's shares are losing almost 8 percent.

Seven West Media recorded a 91 percent fall in first-half net profit on higher costs and divestments. The broadcasting company's shares are falling almost 6 percent.

In economic news, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed that consumer confidence in Australia climbed in February. The index advanced 2.3 percent to a score of 99.6 - just shy of the boom-or-bust line of 100 that separates optimism from pessimism.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that total new motor vehicle sales in Australia were up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on month in January, coming in at 97,636. That follows the 0.3 percent increase in December.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is nearly unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7672, down from US$0.7674 on Tuesday.

The Japanese market is notably higher. In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 221.06 points or 1.15 percent to 19,460.04, off a high of 19,480.39 earlier.

Shares of Toshiba are losing more than 9 percent after the company on Tuesday projected a net loss of 499.9 billion yen for the first nine months of fiscal 2016, including an impairment loss of 712.5 billion yen in its nuclear power business. The company also said its chairman Shigenori Shiga will resign.

Among the other major exporters, Panasonic is rising more than 3 percent, Canon is adding almost 1 percent and Sony is up 0.3 percent.

Shares of SoftBank Group are advancing almost 1 percent after the company said it will acquire U.S.-based private equity firm and asset manager Fortress Investment Group LLC for about $3.3 billion in cash.

Automaker Toyota is advancing almost 1 percent and Honda is up more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is gaining more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is higher by 2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.4 percent and JX Holdings is adding 0.3 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Dentsu is rising almost 8 percent, while NSK and T&D Holdings are gaining more than 7 percent each. On the flip side, Yokohama Rubber is losing almost 5 percent and Rakuten is down more than 2 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Malaysia are all in positive territory.

On Wall Street, stocks closed at new record closing highs Tuesday on the heels of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.

The Dow advanced 92.25 points or 0.5 percent to 20,504.41, the Nasdaq rose 18.62 points or 0.3 percent to 5,782.57 and the S&P 500 climbed 9.33 points or 0.4 percent to 2,337.58.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil futures rose on Tuesday ahead of U.S. inventory data. WTI crude oil for March delivery gained $0.27 or 0.5 percent to settle at $53.20 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM