Asian Markets In Positive Territory After Trump Speech

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in positive territory on Thursday, tracking the strong gains overnight on Wall Street after U.



S. President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

While Trump's speech provided few specifics on his plans for tax reform and replacing Obamacare, investors were relieved that he struck a softer, more optimistic tone. Investors were also buoyed by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates later this month.

The Australian market is advancing after five days of losses, tracking the record highs overnight on Wall Street after Trump's speech to Congress.

The gains came despite some major stocks, including Woolworths, Fortescue Metals, Lendlease and Woodside Petroleum turning ex-dividend on Thursday. Mining and banking stocks are among the leading gainers.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 60.00 points or 1.05 percent to 5,764.80, off a high of 5,770.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 58.50 points or 1.02 percent to 5,809.40.

In the mining space, BHP Billiton is rising 3 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are gaining almost 4 percent each.

Gold miners are also advancing despite lower gold prices overnight. Newcrest Mining is adding 0.3 percent and Evolution Mining is higher by almost 2 percent.

Among oil stocks, Oil Search is rising more than 2 percent, Woodside Petroleum is gaining 4 percent and Santos is up more than 1 percent even as crude oil prices edged lower overnight.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 1.1 percent to 1.3 percent.

Tassal said it is looking to raise up to A$100 million to bolster its operations, amid rising domestic demand for salmon. The salmon farmer's shares are in a trading halt.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of building approvals in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on month in January, coming in at 17,412. That beat forecasts for a decline of 0.5 percent following the 2.5 percent contraction in December.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics also said that Australia had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$1.302 billion in January. That was shy of expectations for a surplus of A$3.80 billion and was down from A$3.334 billion in December.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday following the release of better-than-expected GDP data Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7673, up from US$0.7661 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market is notably higher, with the record highs overnight on Wall Street and a weaker yen lifting investor sentiment.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 230.49 points or 1.19 percent to 19,624.03, off a high of 19,668.01 in early trades.

Among the other major exporters, Toshiba is rising more than 3 percent, Sony is up almost 2 percent, Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent, and Canon is higher by 1 percent.

Automaker Toyota is higher by almost 1 percent and Honda is rising more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding more than 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is adding almost 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Toho Zinc is gaining almost 6 percent, Tokai Carbon is rising more than 5 percent and Denka Co. is higher by 5 percent.

On the flip side, Showa Denko is losing almost 7 percent and Rakuten is down more than 1 percent.

On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that the monetary base in Japan was up 21.4 percent on year in February, coming in at 430.969 trillion yen. That follows the 22.6 percent spike in January.

Japan will also provide January numbers for loans and discounts today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to 0.7 percent. Shanghai is edging higher.

On Wall Street, stocks rallied to new record highs on Wednesday, reflecting a positive reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress and the increased probability of an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later this month.

The Dow soared 303.31 points or 1.5 percent to 21,115.55, the Nasdaq jumped 78.59 points or 1.4 percent to 5,904.03 and the S&P 500 surged up 32.32 points or 1.4 percent to 2,395.96.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the upside on Wednesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index surged up by 1.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index soared by 2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures inched lower Wednesday, giving up early gains after the dollar strengthened as U.S. oil inventories rose. WTI oil for April fell 18 cents, or 0.3 percent, to settle at $53.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

