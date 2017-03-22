Asian Markets In Negative Territory

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Wednesday following the overnight losses on Wall Street amid worries that U.



S. President Donald Trump will face hurdles in delivering promised tax and healthcare reform.

While President Donald Trump and Republican leaders have expressed optimism that a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare will pass in an anticipated vote on Thursday, a number of GOP lawmakers remain opposed to the legislation. A failure to approve the Obamacare replacement plan could raise questions about Trump's ability to achieve other policy goals that are popular on Wall Street.

The Australian market is notably lower following the negative lead overnight from Wall Street. Weak commodity prices also weighed on resources stocks.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 77.10 points or 1.34 percent to 5,697.50, off a low of 5,695.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 74.20 points or 1.28 percent to 5,745.30.

The major miners are mostly lower after iron ore prices fell overnight. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are losing more than 2 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is falling more than 4 percent.

Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum, Santos and Oil Search are all declining almost 2 percent each after crude oil prices extended losses overnight.

Banking stocks are also weak. ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 1.4 percent to 2.2 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are advancing after gold prices rose to a near three-week high overnight on increased safe-haven demand. Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are gaining more than 2 percent. Evolution Mining said it expects to achieve its March quarter and full-year production guidance.

Nufarm has reported a profit for the first half of the year on a 15 percent increase in revenue. Shares of the agriculture chemicals supplier are rising almost 6 percent.

In economic news, Australia will provide February numbers for the Westpac leading economic index today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is nearly unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7705, up slightly from US$0.7702 on Tuesday.

The Japanese market is sharply lower following the weak lead overnight from Wall. In addition, the yen surged against the U.S. dollar on safe-haven demand and dragged down exporters' shares.

Investors also shrugged off better-than-expected Japanese trade data for the month of February.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 362.64 points or 1.86 percent to 19,093.24, off a low of 19,081.21 earlier.

The major exporters are lower on a strong yen Toshiba is declining almost 1 percent, Canon is lower by more than 1 percent, Sony is down more than 2 percent and Panasonic is losing almost 3 percent.

Automaker Toyota is lower by more than 2 percent and Honda is losing more than 3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui is losing almost 1 percent as they were impacted by declining yields for government bonds.

In the oil space, Inpex is down almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is lower by more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, NH Foods is rising almost 2 percent. On the flip side, T&D Holdings is losing more than 6 percent, Dai-ichi Life Holdings is down more than 5 percent and Sony Financial Holdings is lower by almost 5 percent.

On the economic front, minutes from the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting on January 30 and 31 revealed that board members stated the country's economic recovery is continuing at a moderate pace.

"Exports had picked up, mainly led by automobile-related exports to advanced economies and IT-related ones to emerging economies in Asia, with the effects of the slowdown in emerging economies diminishing. They would likely continue their pick-up trend for the time being," the minutes said.

The Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 813.389 billion yen in February. That surpassed expectations for 807.2 billion yen following the downwardly revised 1,087.9 billion yen deficit.

Exports jumped 11.3 percent on year to 6.346 trillion yen, beating forecasts for 10.1 percent. Imports added an annual 1.2 percent to 5.533 trillion yen, missing expectations for 1.3 percent.

Japan also will see January results for the all industry activity index and February numbers for store sales today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 111 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all declining more than 1 percent each. Shanghai, South Korea, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia are also lower.

On Wall Street, stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, partly due to uncertainty about the fate of the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare ahead of an anticipated vote on Thursday. Trump has suggested the GOP cannot move forward with tax reform plans until lawmakers keep the promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The Dow tumbled 237.85 points or 1.1 percent to 20,668.01, the Nasdaq plummeted 107.70 points or 1.8 percent to 5,793.83 and the S&P 500 slumped 29.45 points or 1.2 percent to 2,344.02.

The European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index slid by 0.7 percent.

Crude oil futures continued to fall Tuesday, reversing early gains amid expectations U.S. oil stockpiles are brimming. April WTI oil slipped $0.88 or 1.8 percent to end at $47.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on the final day of the contract.

