Asian Markets Mostly In Positive Territory

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly in positive territory on Thursday after U.



S. stocks closed higher overnight in a choppy session influenced by President-elect Donald Trump's first press conference. The U.S. dollar weakened as Trump's highly-anticipated speech failed to provide clarity on his proposed economic policies.

Ahead of the news conference, the World Bank said that Trump's proposed tax cuts and spending plans could boost U.S. and global growth, but noted that uncertainty about his trade policies adds to risks.

The Australian market is extending gains from the previous session. Mining and banking stocks are among the leading gainers.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 10.20 points or 0.18 percent to 5,781.70, off a high of 5,801.20. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 10.30 points or 0.18 percent to 5,834.00.

The major miners are gaining on higher iron ore prices. BHP Billiton is advancing more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is adding 0.6 percent and Fortescue Metals is up 0.2 percent.

In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.2 to 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher after crude oil prices rebounded overnight. Santos is advancing more than 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent and Oil Search is edging lower by less than 0.1 percent.

Gold miners are mixed even as gold prices rose overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising 0.3 percent, while Evolution Mining is down 0.2 percent.

Shares of Bellamy's Australia are falling almost 16 percent, extending losses from the previous session after the baby formula supplier said it replaced chief executive Laura McBain and also warned of lower full-year earnings.

In economic news, Australia will release November figures for credit card purchases and balances today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar rose against the U.S. dollar on Thursday amid renewed uncertainty about Donald Trump's policies following his press conference. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7445, down from US$0.7374 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market is declining, as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares. The lack of clarity on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies despite his first press conference yesterday also weighed on investor sentiment.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 172.84 points or 0.89 percent to 19,191.83, off a low of 19,095.39 earlier.

Among the major exporters, Toshiba is declining 2 percent and Canon is losing 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is advancing almost 1 percent and Sony is adding 0.5 percent.

Automaker Toyota is down 0.7 percent, while peer Honda is edging up less than 0.1 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.6 percent and Fast Retailing is declining 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.3 percent and JX Holdings is adding almost 2 percent after crude oil prices rebounded overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Tokuyama Corp. is rising 2 percent and Ube Industries is advancing almost 2 percent. On the flip side, FamilyMart UNY Holdings is losing 7 percent, Konami Holdings is down 4 percent and Astellas Pharma is lower by almost 4 percent.

Seven & I Holdings plans to triple its store count in China's inland areas by 2020. However, the retailer's shares are losing more than 2 percent.

On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.415 trillion yen in November, climbing 28.0 percent on year. The headline figure was shy of expectations for a surplus of 1.460 trillion yen and down from 1.719 trillion yen in October.

Japan's trade balance for November showed a surplus of 313.4 billion yen - exceeding forecasts for 254.4 billion yen and down from 587.6 billion yen in the previous month.

The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.6 percent on year in December, coming in at 509.555 trillion yen. That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.5 percent and was up from 2.4 percent in November.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 115 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are all higher. Meanwhile, New Zealand and Hong Kong are modestly lower.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher in a volatile session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 reaching a new high for the session. The volatility seen on Wall Street was partly in reaction to President-elect Donald Trump's comments during his first press conference in several months.

The Dow climbed 98.75 points or 0.5 percent to 19,954.28, the Nasdaq edged up 11.83 points or 0.2 percent to 5,563.65 and the S&P 500 rose 6.42 points or 0.3 percent to 2,275.32.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil prices rebounded Wednesday after falling sharply over the previous two sessions. WTI crude for February delivery surged up $1.43 to close at $52.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. In Asian trades, crude oil prices edged lower by 0.05 or 0.10 percent to $52.20.

