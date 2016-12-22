Asian Markets Mostly Lower In Thin Pre-holiday Trade

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly down with modest losses in thin trade on Thursday in the lead up to Christmas, tracking the negative cues overnight from Wall Street after the Dow failed to reach the 20,000 mark.





The Australian market recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher amid low volume.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 16.10 points or 0.29 percent to 5,629.60, off a high of 5,632.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 15.40 points or 0.27 percent to 5,677.40.

In the banking space, ANZ Bank, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.7 percent.

Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.5 percent and Oil Search is adding 0.7 percent, while Santos is losing more than 1 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.

Caltex Australia said it has agreed to buy fuel retailer Gull New Zealand for about A$325 million, enabling it to enter the New Zealand fuel market. However, the company's shares are declining more than 1 percent.

Mining stocks are mostly higher despite iron ore prices edging lower to below $80 a ton. Rio Tinto is adding 0.3 percent and Fortescue Metals is up almost 1 percent, while BHP Billiton is down 0.2 percent.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining is losing 0.2 percent and Evolution Mining is declining almost 1 percent after gold prices edged lower overnight.

Seven West Media's shares are down 0.6 percent after the company said it will conduct an independent inquiry into allegations made by a former employee Amber Harrison who had an affair with network CEO Tim Worner.

Prima Biomed has announced positive results from a clinical trial of its lead product IMP321 to treat metastatic breast cancer. The biotech's shares are rising more than 5 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly weaker against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7245, down from US$0.7255 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market is modestly lower amid thin volume, tracking the negative cues from Wall Street.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 55.51 points or 0.29 percent to 19,388.98, off a low of 19,327.51 earlier.

The major exporters are lower. Toshiba is declining more than 1 percent, Panasonic is lower by 1 percent, Canon is down 0.2 percent and Sony is edging down 0.03 percent.

Automaker Toyota is down 0.2 percent, while Honda is rising 0.7 percent. Fast Retailing is losing 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.5 percent, JX Holdings is advancing 0.8 percent and TonenGeneral Sekiyu is gaining 0.6 percent. Shareholders of JX Holdings and TonenGeneral Sekiyu have approved the merger of the two companies in a deal that will create Japan's largest oil distributor.

TDK Corp. will buy U.S.-based chip maker InvenSense for about $1.3 billion. However, shares of the electronics maker are declining more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Konami Holdings is rising almost 4 percent and Advantest is rising more than 2 percent. Meanwhile, Olympus is losing more than 4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust is down 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 117 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Shanghai and Malaysia are down with modest losses, while New Zealand, Indonesia and South Korea are edging higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower Wednesday on profit taking, after the gains seen in the previous session lifted the Dow and the Nasdaq to new record closing highs. Some traders may have already been away from their desks, looking to get a head start on the looming holiday weekend.

The Dow dipped 32.66 points or 0.2 percent to 19,941.96, the Nasdaq edged down 12.51 points or 0.2 percent to 5,471.43, and the S&P 500 slipped 5.58 points or 0.3 percent to 2,265.18.

The major European markets turned in a lackluster performance on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index ended the day near the unchanged line.

Crude oil futures fell Wednesday after government data showed an unexpected build in U.S. oil inventories. WTI crude-oil futures for February delivery fell $0.81, or 1.5 percent, to settle at $52.49 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

