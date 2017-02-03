Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Cautious Trades

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Friday in subdued trading following the lackluster cues from Wall Street and on caution ahead of the release of the monthly U.



S. jobs data later in the day.

Investors also remained wary about the Trump administration's aggressive foreign policy measures. Markets in China, which resumed trading after a week-long break, slipped in early trades.

The Australian market recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher, tracking a choppy session overnight on Wall Street. Nevertheless, investors are cautious ahead of the release of the monthly U.S. jobs data later in the day.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 13.10 points or 0.23 percent to 5,658.50, off a high of 5,662.80. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 13.30 points or 0.23 percent to 5,709.70.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining is advancing almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is rising almost 2 percent after gold prices climbed overnight.

The big four banks are also mostly higher. ANZ Banking is down 0.3 percent, while Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.4 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is losing more than 1 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are declining almost 2 percent each.

Among oil stocks, Santos is lower by 0.1 percent, Oil Search is down 0.2 percent and Woodside Petroleum is losing almost 1 percent after crude oil prices slipped overnight.

Biotechnology giant CSL is rising almost 2 percent and pallet distributor Brambles is gaining more than 2 percent.

Seven West Media chief executive Tim Worner will remain in his job after a probe cleared of misconduct allegations made by a former employee with whom he had an affair. The company's shares are losing 0.7 percent.

Virgin Australia reported a 37.1 percent decline in its second-quarter underlying profit. The airline's shares are unchanged.

James Hardie Industries reported an eight percent increase in its nine-month profit, but further lowered its full-year guidance. The building materials supplier's shares are adding 0.5 percent.

Macmahon Holdings' shares are rising 2 percent after the mining services company advised shareholders not to respond to construction giant CIMIC's takeover bid until Macmahon issued a fully analysis of the offer.

In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the service sector in Australia continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, with a Performance of Service Index score of 54.5.

That's down from 57.7 in December, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Friday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7659, up from US$0.7643 on Thursday.

The Japanese market slipped into negative territory after opening higher, with a stronger yen weighing on investor sentiment. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the release of the U.S. monthly jobs data due later in the day.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 70.91 points or 0.37 percent to 18,843.67, after rising to a high of 19,061.26 earlier.

The major exporters are mostly higher despite a stronger yen. Canon is up 0.3 percent, Panasonic is adding 0.2 percent and Sony is rising more than 6 percent, while Toshiba is down 0.4 percent.

Shares of Murata Manufacturing are rising almost 4 percent after the Nikkei business daily reported that Samsung Electronics is discussing a supply deal with the company for making batteries for its next-generation smartphone, the Galaxy S8.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is up 0.4 percent and Honda is adding 0.2 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by more than 1 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is up 0.2 percent and JX Holdings is rising 0.6 percent as crude oil prices rose in Asian trades.

Among the other major gainers, Fujikura is gaining almost 11 percent, Sumitomo Electric Industries is rising almost 7 percent and Pacific Metals is higher by 5 percent.

On the flip side, Marui Group is losing almost 7 percent, Oki Electric Industry is down almost 6 percent and Kobe Steel is lower by more than 5 percent.

On the economic front, minutes from the Bank of Japan's December 19 and 20 meeting revealed that members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board believe that the country's economic recovery remains on a moderate recovery path.

Inflation expectations continue to be in a weakening phase, hampering the central bank's stated goal of ending deflation.

The latest survey from Nikkei showed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in January, although at a slower pace, with a PMI score of 51.9. That's down from 52.3 in December, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The composite PMI came in at 52.3, down from 52.8 in December.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 112 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, Singapore and Hong Kong are also lower. New Zealand, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are modestly higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed roughly flat in choppy trading on Thursday amid uncertainty about Friday's monthly jobs report as well as the impact of President Donald Trump's policies.

Reports of a contentious call between Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull have raised some concerns about relations with key allies under the new administration.

While the S&P 500 inched up 1.30 points or 0.1 percent at 2,280.85, the Dow edged down 6.03 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 19,884.91 and the Nasdaq dipped 6.45 points or 0.1 percent to 5,636.20.

The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index closed just below the unchanged line.

Crude oil futures ended lower Thursday, even as Saudi Arabia hiked the price it will sell crude oil to Asia more than expected. March WTI oil fell 34 cents, or 0.6 percent, to settle at $53.54 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

