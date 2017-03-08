Asian Markets Mostly Lower Ahead Of China Trade Data

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday, though losses are modest, with the negative cues from Wall Street for a second straight day and rising geopolitical tensions in the region denting investor sentiment.



Investors also remained cautious ahead of the release of China's trade data for February later today.

The Australian market opened lower, tracking the overnight losses on Wall Street for a second straight day. However, the market has pared its initial losses and is now flat, as gains by banking and oil stocks offset weakness in mining stocks.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is down 3.40 points or 0.06 percent to 5,758.00, after touching a low of 5,738.70 in early trades. The broader All Ordinaries Index is losing 4.80 points or 0.08 percent to 5,797.10.

The major miners are weak after iron ore prices fell overnight. BHP Billiton is down almost 1 percent, Rio Tinto is losing 0.4 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by almost 2 percent.

Gold miners are also lower after gold prices dropped for a sixth session overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing 0.6 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by more than 1 percent.

Banking stocks are mostly higher. ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.5 percent to 1.2 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is edging down less than 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are also mostly higher despite flat crude oil prices overnight. Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.5 percent and Oil Search is adding 0.4 percent, while Santos is down 0.5 percent.

Infrastructure and mining services group Downer EDI said it has agreed to buy New Zealand construction firm Hawkins for an undisclosed sum. Shares of Downer EDI are unchanged.

Brambles said that the president of its pallets business in North America, Kim Rumph, has left the company following a reorganization of senior executives. Shares of the pallets, crates and containers supplier are rising 0.3 percent.

Bubs Australia's shares are gaining more than 5 percent after the baby food maker said it has entered into a supply agreement with Costco to have its infant formula milk stocked by the discount wholesale retailer in Australia.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as U.S. rate hike expectations lifted the greenback. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7587, down from US$0.7616 on Tuesday.

The Japanese market is extending losses from the previous session after U.S. stocks closed lower overnight for a second straight day. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' stocks.

Meanwhile, data showed that Japan's economy expanded more than initially forecast in the fourth quarter, but still fell short of estimates.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 127.65 points or 0.66 percent to 19,216.50, off a low of 19,198.78 earlier.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a weaker yen. Sony is losing 1 percent and Panasonic is declining 0.4 percent, while Canon is adding 0.5 percent.

The Nikkei business daily reported that Chinese appliance maker Midea Group is interested in investing in Toshiba's semiconductor unit. Shares of Toshiba are rising 4 percent.

Automaker Toyota is declining almost 1 percent and Honda is lower by more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.4 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is declining almost 1 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.6 percent after crude oil prices edged lower overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Kobe Steel is rising more than 2 percent. Meanwhile, Isetan Mitsukoshi is losing more than 4 percent, Alps Electric is down almost 4 percent and Nisshin Steel is lower by almost 3 percent.

In economic news, Japan's gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's final revision. That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent, but was up from last month's preliminary reading of 0.2 percent. GDP gained 0.3 percent in the third quarter.

On a yearly basis, GDP was revised up to 1.2 percent from 1.0 percent, although that also missed forecasts for 1.5 percent.

The Ministry of Finance said that Japan had a current account surplus of 65.5 billion yen in January, down 88.9 percent on year. The headline figure was shy of forecasts for a surplus of 270.0 billion yen and down from 1,112.2 billion yen in December.

The trade balance showed a deficit of 853.4 billion yen, missing expectations for a shortfall of 800.2 billion yen following the 806.8 billion yen surplus in the previous month.

The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.8 percent on year in February, coming in at 510.808 trillion yen. That follows the 2.5 percent increase in January.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, New Zealand, Malaysia and Taiwan are all modestly lower. Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia are edging higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower for a second straight day on Tuesday, partly due to profit taking. Concerns about the outlook for interest rates also weighed on the markets amid rising expectations for an increase in rates at next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Dow edged down 29.58 points or 0.1 percent to 20,924.76, the Nasdaq dipped 15.25 points or 0.3 percent to 5,833.93 and the S&P 500 fell 6.92 points or 0.3 percent to 2,368.39.

The major European markets ended mixed on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil futures were flat Tuesday, even after OPEC Minister Mohamed Barkindo said January output cut compliance numbers are "very, very encouraging." WTI crude oil for April edged down $0.06 or 0.1 percent to close at $53.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

