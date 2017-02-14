Asian Markets Mostly Lower

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Tuesday, with some of the markets paring initial gains despite the record highs overnight on Wall Street.



Crude oil prices edged higher in Asian trades after falling overnight.

Data released by China's National Bureau of Statistics showed the China's consumer prices gained more than expected in January.

The Australian market is advancing for a sixth straight day after Wall Street again closed at record highs overnight. Investors are also digesting local corporate earnings results.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 17.90 points or 0.31 percent to 5,778.60, after rising to 5,794.90 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 20.40 points or 0.35 percent to 5,833.30.

In the mining space, BHP Billiton is adding 0.4 percent, Rio Tinto is advancing more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising almost 2 percent after iron ore prices jumped to almost $92 overnight.

Oil stocks are mostly higher despite crude oil prices moving lower overnight. Santos is losing almost 1 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.3 percent and Oil Search is rising more than 1 percent.

Gold miners are mixed after gold prices fell overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing more than 2 percent, while Evolution Mining is up 0.2 percent.

The big four banks are mostly lower. ANZ Banking is rising 0.5 percent, while Westpac Banking, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are down in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent.

Wesfarmers said its retiring chief executive Richard Goyer will be replaced later this year by its deputy chief executive Rob Scott. The company's shares are adding 0.2 percent.

SeaLink Travel Group reported a 52 percent increase in first-half net profit and expects full-year profit to rise from last year. However, the ferry operator's shares are losing 3 percent.

Ridley Corp.'s shares are down almost 4 percent despite the animal feed supplier recording a 37 percent growth in first-half net profit.

Cochlear's shares are declining more than 2 percent even after the hearing implant maker's first-half profit rose 19 percent and the company said it expects to achieve its full-year profit guidance.

Treasury Wine Estates' profit for the first half of the year more than doubled from last year, but the company's shares are lower by more than 2 percent.

In economic news, the latest survey from National Australia Bank revealed that business confidence in Australia gained momentum in January, with an index score of +10. That's up from +6 in December, and it marks the highest reading in almost three years.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7646, down from US$0.7667 on Monday.

The Japanese market slipped into negative territory after opening higher following the positive cues from Wall Street and a weaker yen.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 45.10 points or 0.23 percent to 19,414.05, after rising to a high of 19,501.01 earlier.

The Nikkei business daily reported that Toshiba will issue its first-ever warning today about not being able to continue as a going concern after massive nuclear-related losses. Shares of Toshiba are losing more than 4 percent.

Among the other major exporters, Panasonic and Canon are adding 0.4 percent each, while Sony is declining 0.2 percent.

Automaker Toyota is declining 0.4 percent and Honda is down 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging higher by less than 0.1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.7 percent and JX Holdings is lower by almost 1 percent as crude oil prices fell overnight.

Shares of Kirin Holdings' are down more than 4 percent after the company said it has agreed to sell its struggling Brazilian beer and soft drink business to Heineken International for about 77 billion yen. The company will acquire Mandalay Brewery of Myanmar.

Among the other major gainers, Minebea Mitsumi is rising more than 18 percent, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is gaining almost 13 percent and Yokohama Rubber is higher by more than 5 percent.

On the flip side, Nikon Corp. is losing almost 13 percent after it reported a loss for the nine-month period and widened its net loss forecast for fiscal 2016.

Pioneer Corp. is down more than 7 percent and Sapporo Holdings is lower by almost 6 percent.

On the economic front, Japan will see final December figures for industrial production today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 113 yen-range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia are all lower, while New Zealand and Taiwan are higher.

On Wall Street, stocks once again climbed to new record closing highs on Monday, spurred in part by continuing optimism about reduced corporate taxes under President Donald Trump. The strength on Wall Street came despite a lack of major U.S. economic data.

The Dow advanced 142.79 points or 0.7 percent to 20,412.16, the Nasdaq rose 29.83 points or 0.5 percent to 5,736.96 and the S&P 500 climbed 12.15 points or 0.5 percent to 2,328.15.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has rose by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index climbed by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index jumped by 1.2 percent.

Crude oil futures fell Monday amid speculation that robust U.S. production has offset OPEC's supply cuts. March WTI crude fell 93 cents, or 1.7 percent, to settle at $52.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

