Asian Markets Mostly Lower

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday following the weak lead from Wall Street and European markets overnight.





Investors digested U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's remarks on the U.S. dollar and British Prime Minister Theresa May's statement that her country will leave the European single market when it quits the European Union.

The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 38.50 points or 0.68 percent to 5,660.90, off a low of 5,657.00. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 36.60 points or 0.64 percent to 5,718.10.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 1.2 percent to 1.7 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is down 0.4 percent and Fortescue Metals is losing 0.7 percent, while Rio Tinto is adding 0.2 percent after iron ore prices fell more than two percent overnight.

Gold miners are advancing after gold prices rose to an eight-week high overnight. Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are rising more than 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are also mostly higher after crude oil prices edged higher. Santos and Woodside Petroleum are advancing almost 1 percent each, while Oil Search is edging down less than 0.1 percent.

Qantas' regional unit QantasLink has briefly grounded 10 of its 31 Bombardier Q400 planes after missing a routine inspection, leading to flight cancellations. Qantas's shares are losing almost 3 percent.

Wesfarmers has raised its first-half earnings outlook for its coal mining business, citing higher coal prices and improved output. The conglomerate' shares are adding 0.5 percent.

On the economic front, the latest survey from Westpac Bank showed that consumer confidence in Australia inched slightly higher in January, rising 0.1 percent on month to a score of 97.4. That follows the 3.9 percent contraction in December to a score of 97.3.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar, which fell after comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. In early trades Wednesday, the local unit was trading at US$0.7559, up from US$0.7524 on Tuesday.

The Japanese market is declining in volatile trade, with the weak cues overnight from U.S. and European markets as well as a stronger yen weighing on investor sentiment.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 130.75 points or 0.69 percent to 18,682.78, off a low of 18,650.33 earlier.

The major exporters are lower as the yen strengthened. Canon is declining 0.6 percent, while Sony and Panasonic are losing almost 2 percent each.

The Nikkei business daily reported that Toshiba is considering spinning off its semiconductor operations and selling a partial stake in the unit to Western Digital. Shares of Toshiba are advancing almost 2 percent each.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.7 percent and Honda is declining 0.3 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by more than 2 percent. Fast Retailing is adding 0.5 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.3 percent and JX Holdings is advancing almost 1 percent after crude oil prices edged higher overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Nippon Suisan Kaisha is rising 3 percent and Konami Holdings is advancing more than 2 percent.

On the flip side, Concordia Financial is losing more than 4 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and Rakuten are down almost 3 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 112 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore and Taiwan are all down with modest losses. Meanwhile, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Indonesia and Malaysia are higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the long holiday weekend following British Prime Minister Theresa May's "Brexit" speech in which she said the U.K. will not seek to "hold on to bits of EU membership." May also said Britain will not seek to remain in the single market, as it would mean not leaving the EU at all.

The Dow fell 58.96 points or 0.3 percent to 19,826.77, the Nasdaq slid 35.39 points or 0.6 percent to 5,538.73 and the S&P 500 dipped 6.75 points or 0.3 percent to 2,267.89.

The major European markets also moved lower on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index tumbled by 1.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

Crude oil futures edged higher Tuesday after being propped up by a weaker U.S. dollar. WTI oil added $0.11 to close at $52.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

