Asian Markets Mostly Lower

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Tuesday, tracking the lackluster cues from Wall Street and the plunge in crude oil prices overnight.



Worries about the likelihood of a "hard Brexit" also weighted on investor sentiment.

The Australian market opened lower after five straight days of gains, following the mixed cues from Wall Street and the fall in crude oil prices.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 40.80 points or 0.70 percent to 5,766.60, off a low of 5,765.10. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 38.40 points or 0.66 percent to 5,819.30.

In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is declining almost 1 percent, Oil Search is lower by more than 1 percent and Santos is losing more than 2 percent after crude oil prices fell almost 4 percent overnight.

The big four banks are also weak. ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.7 percent to 1.4 percent.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto is advancing 0.3 percent and Fortescue Metals is adding 0.5 percent, while BHP Billiton is losing almost 1 percent.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining is gaining almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is rising more than 3 percent after gold prices jumped to a six-week high overnight.

Primary Health Care's chief executive Peter Gregg has been asked to face allegations relating to his tenure as an executive of Leighton Holdings in court by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Shares of the private health care provider are losing almost 5 percent.

Crown Resorts said it has reappointed James Packer as board director and that chairman Robert Renkin will step down on February 1. He will be replaced by deputy chairman John Alexander. Shares of the company are down more than 1 percent.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in November, coming in at A$25.664 billion. That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent, and was down from the 0.5 percent gain in October.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar rebounded against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7356, up from US$0.7308 on Monday.

The Japanese market is modestly lower, with the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street, the fall in crude oil prices and a stronger yen weighing on investor sentiment. The market was closed on Monday for the 'Coming of Age Day' holiday.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 50.78 points or 0.26 percent to 19,403.55, off a low of 19,371.12 earlier.

The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Sony is advancing more than 2 percent and Toshiba is adding 0.7 percent, while Canon is declining 0.4 percent and Panasonic is losing 0.7 percent.

Toyota is adding 0.1 percent after the automaker said it will spend $10 billion in U.S. capital investments over the next five years, while peer Honda is losing by 0.3 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 1 percent. Fast Retailing is losing more than 3 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.6 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.2 percent.

Takeda Pharmaceutical's shares are advancing more than 1 percent after the drug maker said Monday it will acquire Ariad Pharmaceuticals for an enterprise value of $5.2 billion.

Among the other major gainers, Tokyo Electron is rising more than 2 percent and SoftBank is advancing almost 2 percent. On the flip side, Yamato Holdings is losing more than 3 percent, while Nichirei Corp. and Konami Holdings are down 3 percent each.

On the economic front, Japan will see December results for its consumer confidence index today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 115 yen-range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, Taiwan and Indonesia are also lower. Meanwhile, Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Malaysia are modestly higher.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday after last week's gains lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to new record highs. A lack of major U.S. economic data kept some traders on the sidelines, although reports on producer prices and retail sales are scheduled to be released on Friday.

The Nasdaq edged up 10.76 points or 0.2 percent to 5,531.82, while the Dow dropped by 76.42 points or 0.4 percent to 19,887.38 and the S&P 500 fell by 8.08 points or 0.4 percent to 2,268.90.

The major European markets also ended mixed on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil futures tumbled Monday amid concerns that non-OPEC producers will ramp up production. WTI crude for February delivery plunged $2.03 or 3.8 percent to $51.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

