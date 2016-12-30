Asian Markets Mostly Higher In Final Session Of 2016

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday, the last trading day of 2016, despite the modest losses overnight on Wall Street.



Trading volumes remain thin in the absence of any market-moving news. The U.S. dollar weakened, while crude oil prices rebounded in Asian trades.

The Australian market opened lower following the modest losses overnight on Wall Street and in the absence of any fresh significant cues.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 22.80 points or 0.40 percent to 5,676.30, off a low of 5,667.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 19.30 points or 0.34 percent to 5,727.40.

In the banking space, ANZ Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are losing more than 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank is declining 0.9 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is down more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is losing 0.7 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by almost 2 percent despite higher iron ore prices.

Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is losing more than 1 percent, Origin Energy is declining 0.2 percent and Oil Search is edging down 0.07 percent after crude oil prices declined overnight.

Bucking the trend, gold miner Newcrest Mining is rising more than 5 percent and peer Evolution Mining is surging more than 8 percent after gold prices advanced to their highest level in more than two weeks overnight.

Downer EDI has secured a A$190 million solar farm contract in North Queensland from solar development company FRV. However, shares of the engineering company are losing almost 2 percent.

Shine Corporate's chief executive Courtney Peterson is stepping down after a year and a half with the company and will be replaced by former managing director and co-founder Simon Morrison. The law firm's shares are adding 0.7 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar edged up against the U.S. dollar in quiet holiday period trading on Friday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7213, up from US$0.7206 on Thursday.

The Japanese market is extending losses from the previous session, tracking the weak cues from Wall Street and a stronger yen.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 126.71 points or 0.66 percent to 19,018.43, off a low of 18,991.59 earlier.

Among the other major exporters, Sony is declining 1 percent and Panasonic is losing more than 1 percent, while Canon is adding 1 percent.

Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.4 percent and Honda is losing more than 1 percent. Fast Retailing is down almost 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.3 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is lower by 1 percent, while JX Holdings is edging up 0.04 percent.

Shares of Toshiba are gaining more than 5 percent, halting a recent losing streak that saw the company's shares plunge 40 percent following rating downgrades.

Meanwhile, Takata Corp's shares are rising more than 21 percent, extending gains from the previous session.

Among the worst performers, NTN Corp. is losing more than 2 percent and Sumitomo Metal Mining is down almost 2 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 116 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are in positive territory. New Zealand is modestly lower.

On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday in light year-end trading as traders remained reluctant to make significant moves in the final days of 2016.

The Dow slipped 13.90 points or 0.1 percent to 19,819.78, the Nasdaq dipped 6.47 points or 0.1 percent to 5,432.09 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.66 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,249.26.

The major European markets mostly closed lower on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both dipped by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures declined on Thursday following a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories. WTI oil for February dipped $0.29 or 0.5 percent to close at $53.77 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Crude oil prices rose $0.16 or 0.30 percent to $53.93 in Asian trades Friday.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM