Asian Markets Mostly Higher Despite Negative Wall Street Lead

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets closed mostly higher on Thursday, with some of the markets reversing earlier losses.



However, gains are mostly muted in thin trading volume. Crude oil prices eased after touching their highest level in more than a year overnight.

The Japanese market closed at a nearly three-week low, with the overnight weak lead from Wall Street and a stronger yen denting investor sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index lost 256.58 points or 1.32 percent to close at 19,145.14, its lowest closing since December 9.

Shares of Toshiba tumbled 16.9 percent, extending its recent downward trend, following rating downgrades by Moody's and S&P Global Ratings.

Meanwhile, Takata Corp.'s shares rose 16.5 percent following news that the airbag maker is nearing a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve allegations of criminal wrongdoing related to its faulty air bag inflators and is expected to pay a penalty of up to $1 billion.

The Australian market reversed earlier losses and closed at a nearly seventeen-month high in thin trading volume. Banks and gold miners were among the leading gainers.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index added 14.10 points or 0.25 percent to close at 5,699.10, its highest close since July 31, 2015. The broader All Ordinaries Index rose 14.30 points or 0.25 percent to close at 5,746.70.

In the banking space, ANZ Bank, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank closed higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.8 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton rose 0.2 percent, Rio Tinto advanced 0.9 percent and Fortescue Metals added 0.3 percent. Gold miner Newcrest Mining gained 3.4 percent and Evolution Mining rose 5.2 percent.

Chinese shares closed lower for a third straight day. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dipped 6.14 points or 0.20 percent to 3,096.10.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 36.17 points or 0.17 percent to 21,790.91.

The South Korean market ended slightly higher, as foreign investors turned to buying shares. The benchmark KOSPI Index added 1.97 points or 0.10 percent to close at 2026.46.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics added 0.78 percent and automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.7 percent, while chipmaker SK Hynix tumbled 1.4 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX-50 Index added 16.49 points or 0.24 percent to close at 6,892.28. A2 Milk Co., Z Energy and Air New Zealand all gained 2.4 percent each.

Elsewhere in Asia, India's Sensex rose 0.59 percent, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index advanced 1.8 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite Index added 0.47 percent.

Meanwhile, Singapore's Straits Times index declined 0.3 percent and the Taiwan Weighted slipped 0.5 percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed lower on profit taking. Negative sentiment was also generated by a report from the National Association of Realtors unexpectedly showing a sharp pullback in U.S. pending home sales in the month of November.

The Dow fell 111.36 points or 0.6 percent to 19,833.68, the Nasdaq tumbled 48.89 points or 0.9 percent to 5,438.56 and the S&P 500 slid 18.96 points or 0.8 percent to 2,249.92.

