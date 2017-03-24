Asian Markets Mostly Higher, But Gains Muted

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday as investors shrugged off the weak cues overnight from Wall Street after U.



S. lawmakers delayed a vote on a healthcare bill intended to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. With the exception of Australia and Japan, gains are muted in most Asian markets.

President Donald Trump is said to have demanded a House of Representatives vote on the plan on Friday. House Republican leaders delayed a planned Thursday night vote on the bill amid a lack of support. If it fails, it could imperil President Donald Trump's other policies such as tax reform and increased infrastructure spending.

The Australian market is extending gains from the previous session, despite the slightly lower close overnight on Wall Street.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 58.30 points or 1.02 percent to 5,766.30, off a high of 5767.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 54.10 points or 0.94 percent to 5,808.10.

In the mining sector, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are adding almost 1 percent each.

Fortescue Metals' shares are rising more than 1 percent after the miner said it will pay off another $1 billion of debt next week, reducing its total borrowing down to $976 million.

Banking stocks are also advancing. ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.9 percent to 1.5 percent.

Commonwealth Bank said that its chief financial officer David Craig will retire in June after eleven years in the role and will be succeeded by Rob Jesudason, currently group executive for international financial services.

Oil stocks are mostly flat. Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are edging down less than 0.1 percent each, while Santos is down 0.3 percent.

Gold miners are mixed after gold prices declined modestly overnight. Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent, while Evolution Mining is down almost 4 percent.

Harvey Norman's shares are losing more than 1 percent after the retailer admitted that the ASIC is reviewing its financial accounts.

Downer EDI said it has raised about A$757 million through an institutional entitlement offer to help fund its A$1.26 billion acquisition of cleaning and catering firm Spotless Group. The infrastructure and mining services company's shares are losing almost 25 percent amid worries about a large premium being paid by Downer for Spotless.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7633, down from US$0.7663 on Thursday.

The Japanese market recovered after a weak start and is advancing, as investors shrugged off the weak cues from Wall Street. In addition, a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 171.85 points or 0.90 percent to 19,257.16, off a high of 19,296.05 earlier.

Among the major exporters, Sony is rising more than 2 percent, Canon is advancing 0.6 percent, and Panasonic is adding 0.3 percent.

Toshiba's lenders are demanding a Chapter 11 restructuring for the company's Westinghouse unit by the end of March, the Nikkei business daily reported. Shares of Toshiba are gaining more than 6 percent.

Automaker Toyota is adding almost 1 percent, while Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is higher by almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui is up more than 2 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.3 percent and JX Holdings is rising almost 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Hokuetsu Kishu Paper is rising almost 5 percent, Fukuoka Financial Group is higher by more than 4 percent and Advantest is advancing almost 4 percent. On the flip side, Unitika is losing almost 2 percent.

On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower rate, with a PMI score of 52.6. That's down from 53.3 in February, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Japan will also see final January figures for the leading and coincident indexes today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 111 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia are all slightly higher. South Korea and Taiwan are edging lower.

On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly lower on Thursday amid continued uncertainty about the fate of the House Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Late in the trading day, House Republican leaders delayed a planned Thursday night vote on the bill amid indications of a lack of support for the legislation.

The Dow edged down 4.72 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 20,656.58, the Nasdaq dipped 3.95 points or 0.1 percent to 5,817.69 and the S&P 500 slipped 2.49 points or 0.1 percent to 2,345.96.

The major European markets moved to the upside on Thursday. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index crept up by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil futures were lower Thursday as the dollar firmed on rate hike chatter and upbeat economic news. WTI crude oil declined $0.35 to $47.69 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, stuck near its lowest levels since November.

