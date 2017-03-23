Asian Markets Mostly Higher Amid Cautious Trades

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Thursday in cautious trades following the mixed lead overnight from Wall Street amid ongoing concerns about U.



S. President Donald Trump's ability to implement his policy agenda. Gains are modest in most Asian markets.

The latest reports suggest House Republicans may not have the votes to pass their healthcare plan in a vote expected to be held later on Thursday. Failure to push ahead with the healthcare bill, Trump's first legislation since he took office, could imperil other Trump policies that are favored on Wall Street, such as tax reform and increased infrastructure spending.

The Australian market is staging a modest recovery following the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street. Nevertheless, worries about Trump's economic growth strategy continued to weigh on investor sentiment. Gains in mining and oil stocks helped offset weakness in banking shares.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is rising 5.90 points or 0.10 percent to 5,690.40, off a high of 5,698.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 5.10 points or 0.09 percent to 5,737.10. On Wednesday, the Australian market recorded its worst-one day performance since November 9.

The major miners are higher. BHP Billiton is adding more than 1 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are advancing almost 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are also up despite crude oil prices edging lower overnight. Woodside Petroleum is edging up less than 0.1 percent, Santos is rising 0.6 percent and Oil Search is advancing almost 1 percent.

Meanwhile, banking stocks are weak. ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.8 percent.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission cleared Commonwealth-bank owned insurer CommInsure of allegations its managers pressured doctors to alter medical opinions so that it could deny insurance claims, but noted that some its practices were "out of step with community expectations".

Gold miners are also lower despite gold prices rising for a fifth straight session overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is down almost 3 percent.

Sigma Pharmaceuticals reported a 5.3 percent increase in net profit for fiscal 2016/17 and confirmed it expects underlying earnings growth of at least 5 percent this year. Shares of the drug company are rising 5 percent.

Washington H Soul Pattinson reported a 56 percent surge in profit for the first half of the year. The investment firm's shares are gaining almost 3 percent.

Brickworks' shares are losing almost 1 percent despite the building products group recording a 35 percent increase in its half-year net profit.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7680, up from US$0.7660 on Wednesday.

The Japanese market is edging higher in choppy trading, tracking the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and as investors await the results of a key healthcare plan vote in the U.S. Congress later in the day.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 11.02 points or 0.06 percent to 19,052.40, off a high of 19,089.59 earlier. On Wednesday, Japanese shares plunged to close at their lowest level since late February.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a strong yen. Toshiba is rising more than 11 percent, while Canon is edging lower by less than 0.1 percent, Sony is down 0.5 percent and Panasonic is losing 0.3 percent.

Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.6 percent, while Honda is up 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui is losing 0.3 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.6 percent and JX Holdings is rising more than 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Tokai Carbon is gaining almost 5 percent and Sumco Corp is rising more than 4 percent. On the flip side, DeNA Co. is losing more than 4 percent and Japan Steel Works is down more than 2 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 111 yen-range on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are all in positive territory, while New Zealand is modestly lower.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed in choppy trading on Wednesday amid uncertainty about the fate of the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. The latest reports suggest House Republicans may not have the votes to pass their healthcare plan in a vote expected to be held on Thursday.

While the Dow edged down 6.71 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 20,661.30, the Nasdaq climbed 27.82 points or 0.5 percent to 5,821.64 and the S&P 500 rose 4.43 points or 0.2 percent to 2,348.45.

The major European markets moved to the downside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent.

Crude oil futures edged a bit lower Wednesday, recovering from steep early losses after government data showed gasoline stockpiles continued to fall last week. WTI crude for May slipped $0.20 or 0.4 percent to settle at $48.04 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM