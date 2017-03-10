Asian Markets Mostly Higher Amid Cautious Trades

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday, following the slight gains overnight on Wall Street and as crude oil rebounded in Asian trades.



However, gains are modest in most markets as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of the closely-watched U.S. monthly jobs report on Friday.

A report showing continued job growth in February is likely to further reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next week.

The Australian market is advancing following the small gains on Wall Street and despite lower commodity prices. However, gains are modest are investors treaded cautiously ahead of the release of the U.S. jobs data later in the day.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 23.00 points or 0.41 percent to 5,764.60, off a high of 5,769.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 20.60 points or 0.36 percent to 5,801.40.

Banking stocks are mostly higher. ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 0.6 percent, while Westpac is down less than 0.1 percent.

Oil stocks are also advancing, despite lower crude oil prices. Woodside Petroleum is up 0.3 percent and Santos is rising 0.7 percent, while Oil Search is declining 0.8 percent.

The major miners are mostly weak despite iron ore pries recovering slightly. BHP Billiton, extending losses from the previous session, is down more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is lower by 0.4 percent. Fortescue Metals is adding 0.5 percent.

Gold miners are lower as gold prices dropped for the eighth straight session overnight. Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are losing more than 1 percent each.

Among consumer-related stocks, Blackmores is rising more than 1 percent and Treasury Wine Estates is gaining 3 percent. Biotechnology company CSL is advancing 1 percent.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the total number of new home loans in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on month in January, coming in at 54,953. That beat expectations for a decline of 1.0 percent following the downwardly revised 0.2 percent gain in December.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7502, down slightly from US$0.7508 on Thursday.

The Japanese market is notably higher following the slight gains overnight on Wall Street and as a weaker yen lifted exporters' shares.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is advancing 236.99 points or 1.23 percent to 19,555.57, off a high of 19,557.71 earlier.

The major exporters are higher on a weaker yen. Sony is rising almost 3 percent, Toshiba is up more than 2 percent, Canon is advancing more than 1 percent, and Panasonic is adding almost 1 percent.

Automaker Toyota is higher by 1 percent and Honda is adding more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are also up 1 percent each.

In the oil space, Inpex is unchanged and JX Holdings is edging down less than 0.1 percent after crude oil prices extended losses overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Otsuka Holdings is rising 5 percent, ANA Holdings is gaining almost 4 percent and T&D Holdings is higher by more than 3 percent. On the flip side, Tosoh Corp is losing more than 2 percent and Unitika is down almost 2 percent.

In economic news, the Ministry of Finance said that large manufacturing conditions in Japan deteriorated in the first quarter of 2017 as the BSI index fell to a score of 1.1. That was down sharply from 7.5 in the previous three months, and well shy of expectations for 8.4.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 115 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and New Zealand are all modestly higher, while Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are edging lower.

On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly higher on Thursday in choppy trading with traders reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely-watched jobs report on Friday. A report showing continued job growth is likely to further reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its monetary policy meeting next week.

The Dow inched up 2.46 points or less than 0.1 percent to 20,858.19, the Nasdaq crept up 1.25 points or less than 0.1 percent to 5,838.81 and the S&P 500 edged up 1.89 points or 0.1 percent to 2,364.87.

The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

Crude oil slipped to fresh 2017 lows on Thursday, dropping below $50 per barrel for the first time since December. WTI crude oil slipped $1 or 2 percent to close at $49.28 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the lowest since November. Crude oil prices added $0.35 or 0.71 percent to $49.63 a barrel in Asian trades.

