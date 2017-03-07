Asian Markets Mostly Higher Amid Cautious Trades

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are modestly higher amid cautious trades on Tuesday despite the negative cues overnight from Wall Street amid increased expectations of an interest rate hike by the U.



S. Federal Reserve next week.

The Australian market is rising after opening lower following the weak cues from Wall Street and on caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision later today. The RBA is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 11.20 points or 0.19 percent to 5,757.70, after touching a low of 5,719.60 in early trades. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 9.00 points or 0.16 percent to 5,797.50.

Banking stocks are advancing. ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.8 percent.

Oil stocks are also higher despite a decline in crude oil prices overnight. Woodside Petroleum is advancing 1 percent, Santos is adding 0.7 percent and Oil Search is up 0.2 percent.

The major miners are weak after iron ore prices declined overnight. BHP Billiton is down 0.6 percent, Rio Tinto is losing 0.7 percent and Fortescue Metals is lower by 0.4 percent.

Gold miners are also weak after gold prices slipped overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is lower by more than 4 percent.

Ardent Leisure Group said that the number of visitors to its theme parks in February declined 33.6 percent from the year-ago period, but marked an improvement from January. Theme park revenue in February was 35 percent lower than the prior-year period. The company's shares are rising more than 3 percent.

In economic news, the latest survey from the Australia Industry Group showed that the construction sector in Australia turned to expansion in February, with a Performance of Construction Index score of 53.1. That's up sharply from 47.7 in January, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7586, up from US$0.7581 on Monday.

The Japanese market is modestly lower following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street, while the safe-haven yen weakened against the U.S. dollar.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 29.20 points or 0.15 percent to 19,349.94, off a low of 19,321.64 earlier.

The major exporters are mixed on a weaker yen. Sony is losing 0.6 percent and Panasonic is declining 0.5 percent, while Canon is advancing almost 2 percent and Toshiba is rising 0.4 percent.

Shares of Sharp Corp. are rising almost 2 percent on hopes of a turnaround under Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry.

Automaker Toyota is declining 0.2 percent, while Honda is rising 0.7 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.7 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is advancing almost 3 percent despite lower crude oil prices overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Okuma Corp. and Nippon Express are rising more than 3 percent each, while Nisshin Steel is higher by more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Nippon Light Metal is declining more than 2 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 114 yen-range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Indonesia and New Zealand are edging lower, while South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Malaysia are up with modest gains.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower Monday on profit-taking following the recent strength in the market. Concerns about an increase in interest rates at next week's Federal Reserve meeting also weighed on the markets, with CME Group's FedWatch tool indicating an 86.4 percent probability of a quarter-point rate hike.

The Dow dipped 51.37 points or 0.2 percent to 20,954.34, the Nasdaq slid 21.58 points or 0.4 percent to 5,849.18 and the S&P 500 fell 7.81 points or 0.3 percent to 2,375.31.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index slid by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices fell Monday as the dollar firmed versus major rivals. Demand concerns and expectations for increased U.S. oil supplies also dented oil prices. WTI crude oil slipped $0.13 cents or 0.2 percent to settle at $53.20 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM