Asian Markets Mostly Higher Amid Cautious Trades

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday in subdued trades amid renewed concerns about protectionist policies under new U.



S. President Donald Trump. Nevertheless, higher commodity prices lifted resources stocks and upbeat earnings results from Samsung boosted investor sentiment.

The Australian market advanced despite the weak cues from Wall Street as higher commodity prices lifted resources stocks. Upbeat earnings outlook and results from steelmaker BlueScope Steel and medical device maker ResMed also lifted investor sentiment.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 27.40 points or 0.49 percent to 5,638.40, off a high of 5,641.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 24.70 points or 0.44 percent to 5,692.70.

Steelmaker BlueScope Steel said it expects earnings for the first half of the year to be nearly 18 percent higher than its outlook. Shares of BlueScope are rising almost 9 percent.

Shares of ResMed are gaining more than 6 percent after the medical device maker reported a 17 percent increase in second-quarter revenue.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is adding almost 1 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are advancing more than 1 percent each on higher iron ore prices.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining is rising almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining 2 percent after gold prices rose overnight.

In the banking sector, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.5 percent, while ANZ Banking is down 0.4 percent.

Oil stocks are weak on lower crude oil prices. Oil Search is declining 0.4 percent, Santos is down 0.6 percent and Woodside Petroleum is losing 0.7 percent. Oil Search said it has exceeded its 2016 production outlook.

Bellamy's Australia said its former chief executive Laura McBain has resigned as a director. Shares of the infant formula maker are losing more than 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is almost unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7568, down slightly from US$0.7570 on Monday.

The Japanese market is modestly lower, extending losses from the previous session following the weak cues from Wall Street and a stronger yen.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 18.54 points or 0.10 percent to 18,872.49, off a low of 18,808.81 earlier.

The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Canon is adding 0.2 percent and Sony is advancing almost 1 percent, while Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent and Toshiba is down more than 1 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.6 percent and Honda is losing more than 1 percent. Shares of airbag maker Takata Corp. are lower by more than 4 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by more than 2 percent. Fast Retailing is declining more than 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is declining almost 2 percent and JX Holdings is losing 0.3 percent on lower crude oil prices.

Among the other major gainers, IHI Corp. and Pacific Metals are rising more than 3 percent each, while Alps Electric is gaining 3 percent. On the flip side, Kansai Electric Power is losing more than 5 percent and DeNA Co. is down more than 4 percent.

On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in January, and at a faster pace, with a PMI score of 52.8. Now at a 34-month high, the January reading is up from 52.4 in December. It also moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar fell to upper 112 yen-range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia are modestly higher. South Korea and New Zealand are lower.

On Wall Street, stocks fell Monday amid renewed concerns about protectionist policies under new President Donald Trump. The new president told a meeting of corporate executives he plans to impose a major border tax, although he also promised a massive tax cut for the middle class and companies.

Trump also signed an executive order to renegotiate NAFTA and is expected to sign an order indicating his intention to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The S&P 500 fell 5 points, or 0.3 percent, to close at 2,265 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 26 points, or 0.1 percent, to end at 19,800. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged down 2 points to close at 5,552.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index dropped by 0.6 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both fell by 0.7 percent.

Crude oil futures slipped to below the $53 mark on Monday. WTI crude oil for March delivery slid $0.39 or 0.73 percent to $52.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

