Asian Markets Mostly Higher Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday as the U.



S. dollar weakened and as investors shrugged off the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street. Crude oil prices edged lower in Asian trades after rising overnight.

Nevertheless, investors are cautious ahead of the release of the closely-watched U.S. monthly jobs data to be released later in the day. Employment is expected to increase by about 175,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 4.7 percent.

The Australian market is edging higher in choppy trade following the gains in the last three sessions and tracking the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors also digested upbeat Australian trade data.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 6.30 points or 0.11 percent to 5,759.60, off a high of 5,760.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 8.00 points or 0.14 percent to 5,813.10.

Gold miners Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are advancing more than 1 percent each after gold prices touched a near three-week high overnight.

Among the major miners, Fortescue Metals is rising 0.8 percent and BHP Billiton is edging higher by less than 0.1 percent, while Rio Tinto is losing 0.2 percent.

In the oil sector, Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.3 percent and Santos is up 0.2 percent, while Oil Search is declining 0.2 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.

Banks are mixed. ANZ Banking is down 0.2 percent and National Australia Bank is declining 0.1 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is rising 0.2 percent and Westpac is adding 0.5 percent.

Dreamworld park operator Ardent Leisure Group said revenue at its reopened Gold Coast theme park for the three weeks to December 31, 2016 fell 63 percent from last year to A$3.7 million following the October ride accident that killed four people. The company's shares are declining 0.5 percent.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia had a seasonally adjusted merchandise trade surplus of A$1.243 billion in November. That shattered forecasts for a deficit of A$550 million following the upwardly revised A$1.119 billion shortfall in October.

Exports jumped 8.0 percent on month in November to A$30.08 billion, while imports were roughly flat at A$28.84 billion.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar rose against the U.S. dollar following strong Australian and Chinese service sector data. In early trades Friday, the local unit was trading at US$0.7334, up from US$0.7309 on Thursday.

The Japanese market is declining for a second straight day, following the lackluster cues from Wall Street and on a stronger yen.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 76.52 points or 0.39 percent to 19,444.17, off a low of 19,354.44 earlier.

Among the major exporters, Sony is adding 0.7 percent, while Canon is declining 0.3 percent, Toshiba is down 0.1 percent and Panasonic is losing 0.7 percent.

Toyota is declining almost 2 percent after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to raise taxes on the automaker over its plans to build cars in Mexico for sale in the U.S. market.

Other automakers are also weak. Honda is lower by more than 1 percent and Yamaha is losing almost 3 percent, while Mitsubishi Motors as well as Mazda Motor are down 2 percent each.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 1 percent. Fast Retailing is losing more than 5 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is losing more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is down almost 1 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Nichirei Corp. is gaining almost 3 percent and Kyowa Hakko Kirin is rising more than 2 percent. On the flip side, JFE Holdings is losing 3 percent and T&D Holdings is down almost 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 115 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand and Indonesia are edging lower. Meanwhile, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Shanghai and Taiwan are all higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed in a lackluster session Thursday ahead of the release of the closely-watched Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday. A report released by payroll processor ADP this morning showed weaker than expected private sector job growth in the month of December.

While the Nasdaq rose 10.93 points or 0.2 percent to 5,487.94, the Dow dipped 42.87 points or 0.2 percent to 19,899.29 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.75 points or 0.1 percent to 2,269.00.

The major European markets ended slightly higher on Thursday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index both closed just above the unchanged line.

Crude oil futures rose for a second day Thursday after government data confirmed a big drop in U.S. oil stockpiles. WTI oil for February climbed $0.50, or 0.9 percent, to settle at $53.76 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Crude oil edged down $0.01 or 0.02 percent to $53.75 in Asian trades Friday.

