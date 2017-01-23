Asian Markets Mostly Higher After Trump Inauguration

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly in positive territory on Monday following the modest gains on Wall Street Friday after Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.



S. President.

Nevertheless, investors turned cautious after Trump's inaugural address did not specify his economic policies, but sounded protectionist after he pledged to lead an administration that puts America first.

The Australian market slipped into negative territory after rising in early trades amid investor optimism after Donald Trump's inauguration. Weak earnings outlook from logistics group Brambles and real estate group McGrath weighed on the market.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 17.40 points or 0.31 percent to 5,637.40, off a low of 5,631.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 16.20 points or 0.28 percent to 5,693.50.

Shares of Brambles are losing almost 15 percent after the supply chain logistics group said suggested that it will not meet its full-year profit outlook due to revenue and cost pressures in North America.

McGrath's shares are losing more than 12 percent after the real estate group warned that its second-half earnings would be below analysts' estimates.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is declining 0.3 percent, Rio Tinto is down 0.2 percent and Fortescue Metals is losing 0.7 percent.

Oil stocks are also mostly lower despite the rally in crude oil prices. Oil Search is declining 0.6 percent and Santos is down 0.2 percent, while Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.5 percent.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is rising almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is gaining almost 3 percent after gold prices rose on Friday.

In the banking sector, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are adding 0.3 percent each, and National Australia Bank is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Westpac is lower by 0.2 percent.

Shares of Ruralco are gaining more than 7 percent after the agribusiness reported an increase in earnings for the first quarter.

Australia-focused equity investor AFIC or Australian Foundation Investment Company reported a 19 percent decline in half-year profit, citing lower investment income, primarily due to a fall in dividend payments from companies in its portfolio. The company's shares are rising 0.2 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday following Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7561, up from US$0.7543 on Friday.

The Japanese market is notably lower as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares and as Donald Trump's inaugural address as U.S. President did not offer any specific details on his economic policies.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 202.95 points or 1.06 percent to 18,934.96, off a low of 18,879.68 earlier.

The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger yen. Canon is down 0.4 percent, Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent and Sony is declining 1 percent. Meanwhile, shares of Toshiba are rising almost 5 percent.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is down more than 1 percent and Honda is losing 1.6 percent.

In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.2 percent. Fast Retailing is declining more than 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is declining more than 1 percent and JX Holdings is losing 0.7 percent despite higher crude oil prices.

Among the other major losers, Sompo Holdings is losing almost 3 percent, while Kyowa Hakko Kirin and Olympus are down more than 2 percent each.

On the economic front, Japan will see final November numbers for its leading and coincident indexes as well as November figures for its all industry activity index.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar fell to upper 113 yen-range on Monday as Donald Trump's inauguration speech did not specify economic policies expected by traders.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia and Taiwan are all modestly higher, while Indonesia is edging lower.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday. Bargain hunting contributed to the initial strength, although traders seemed focused on President Donald Trump's inaugural address after he was officially sworn in as the 45th U.S. president.

The Dow advanced 94.85 points or 0.5 percent to 19,827.25, the Nasdaq rose 15.25 points or 0.3 percent to 5,555.33 and the S&P 500 climbed 7.62 points or 0.3 percent to 2,271.31.

The major European markets ended mixed on Friday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index rose by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures rallied Friday for a small weekly gain, despite further signs that U.S. production will skyrocket. February WTI oil gained $1.05 or 2 percent to settle at $52.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM