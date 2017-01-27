Asian Markets Mostly Higher

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday, though gains are modest following the mixed cues from Wall Street and higher crude oil prices.



Some of the markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Investors are also treading cautiously after the U.S.-Mexico crisis deepened. Amid a dispute over who will pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto pulled out of a planned meeting next week with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Australian market is advancing as investors played catch-up after the market was closed for the Australia Day holiday on Thursday. Asian stocks rose across the board on Thursday after the Dow Industrial Average climbed above 20,000 for the first time.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 35.40 points or 0.62 percent to 5,706.90, off a high of 5,709.70. The broader All Ordinaries Index is rising 32.70 points or 0.57 percent to 5,758.70.

In the banking sector, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, ANZ Banking and Westpac are higher in a range of 1.1 percent to 1.8 percent.

Investment bank Macquarie Group is gaining almost 2 percent and insurer QBE Insurance Group is rising more than 2 percent.

Oil stocks are advancing on higher crude oil prices. Oil Search is rising 0.2 percent, Santos is up 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent.

In the retail sector, Wesfarmers is advancing more than 1 percent and Woolworths is rising more than 2 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is losing more than 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 0.5 percent, while Rio Tinto is adding 0.6 percent.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining is declining almost 5 percent and Evolution Mining is losing 7 percent after gold prices fell to a two-week low overnight.

In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that final demand producer prices in Australia advanced 0.5 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016. That was in line with expectations and up from 0.3 percent in the third quarter.

The bureau also said that export prices in Australia surged 12.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016. That exceeded forecasts for 12.1 percent and was up sharply from 3.5 percent in the third quarter.

Import prices added 0.2 percent on quarter - beneath forecasts for 0.4 percent following the 1.0 percent contraction in the three months prior.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday after the greenback rebounded from a seven-week low. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7548, down from US$0.7574 on Thursday.

The Japanese market is rising for a third straight day on the back of a weaker yen. Investors also digested Japanese inflation data, which showed that core consumer prices fell in December for the tenth straight month.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 74.06 points or 0.38 percent to 19,476.45, off a high of 19486.68.

The major exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen. Sony is down 0.4 percent, and Panasonic is declining 0.2 percent, while Canon is adding 0.4 percent.

Toshiba is losing almost 1 percent ahead of its board vote today on a partial sale of its memory chip business.

Among the major automakers, Toyota is losing almost 1 percent and Honda is down 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.6 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 5 percent and JX Holdings is adding almost 2 percent following the two percent increase in crude oil prices.

Among the other major gainers, KDDI Corp. and Citizen Watch are rising more than 3 percent, while Bridgestone is advancing almost 3 percent. On the flip side, Advantest Corp. and Tokuyama Corp. are losing more than 3 percent each.

On the economic front, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said that consumer prices in Japan climbed 0.3 percent on year in December. That topped expectations for 0.2 percent but was down from 0.5 percent in November.

Core consumer prices, which exclude food, sank an annual 0.2 percent. That also beat forecasts for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.4 percent contraction a month earlier.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 114 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia are modestly higher, while Hong Kong and Indonesia are moderately lower. The markets in South Korea, Taiwan and China are closed on Friday for the Lunar New Year holidays.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Thursday in choppy trading as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves after the previous session's gains lifted the Dow above 20,000 for the first time.

Traders also digested the latest batch of earnings news from big-name companies such as AT&T, Ford, Comcast and Caterpillar.

While the Dow rose 32.40 points or 0.2 percent to 20,100.91, the Nasdaq edged down 1.16 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,655.18 and the S&P 500 dipped 1.69 points or 0.1 percent to 2,296.68.

The major European markets also turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 edged down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday. WTI crude gained $1.03 or 2 percent to $53.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

