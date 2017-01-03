Asian Markets Mostly Higher

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Tuesday, with investors tracking the gains in European markets overnight.



In addition, crude oil prices rose in Asian trades. The U.S. markets were closed overnight for the New Year's Day holiday.

Investors are awaiting the release of China's Caixin manufacturing PMI data later today. China's factory activity and non-manufacturing operating growth slowed in December, survey data compiled by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing together with the National Bureau of Statistics showed Sunday.

The Australian market started the first trading day of 2017 at a seventeen-month high, following the gains in European markets overnight.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 50.40 points or 0.89 percent to 5,716.20, off a high of 5,720.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 47.70 points or 0.83 percent to 5,766.80.

Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are rising more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is up by 1 percent.

Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Santos is adding 0.3 percent.

In the banking space, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and National Australia Bank are higher in a range of 0.6 percent to 1.1 percent.

ANZ Bank said it will sell its 20 percent stake in Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank for A$1.84 billion. The bank's shares are rising 1.6 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miner Newcrest Mining is losing more than 2 percent and Evolution Mining is down more than 4 percent.

Hills said it will no longer make and sell its Hills Hoist clotheslines after selling its home living products business to AMES Australasia. Shares of the technology product distributor are losing more than 5 percent.

In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in December and at an accelerated pace, with a Manufacturing PMI score of 55.4. That beat forecasts for 52.2, and it was up from 54.2 in November.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar slipped below the US$0.72 mark on Tuesday following weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data over the weekend. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7196, down from US$0.7236 on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan are also higher, while Indonesia and Malaysia are lower. Markets in Japan and New Zealand are closed for the New Year holidays.

Overnight, the European markets ended the first trading session of the New Year with gains after data showed that Eurozone factory activity in December expanded the most since April 2011.

Germany's DAX rose one percent and France's CAC added 0.4 percent. Markets in the U.K. were closed for the New Year's Day holiday.

Crude oil prices rose in Asian trades Tuesday. WTI crude for February delivery are adding $0.32 or 0.60 percent to $54.04 a barrel.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM