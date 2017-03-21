Asian Markets Modestly Higher

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are modestly higher in cautious trades following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, while the U.



S. dollar continued to slide on waning expectations of the U.S. Federal Reserve stepping up interest rate hikes.

The Australian market is modestly lower following another mixed session overnight on Wall Street. Investors are also cautious as they digested minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's March meeting released today.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 11.80 points or 0.20 percent to 5,767.10, off a low of 5,760.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 7.90 points or 0.14 percent to 5,812.60.

The major miners are mostly lower. Rio Tinto is down 0.1 percent and BHP Billiton is losing 0.2 percent, while Fortescue Metals is adding 0.2 percent.

Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum is losing 0.6 percent, Santos is declining 0.2 percent and Oil Search is lower by almost 1 percent.

Banking stocks are also weak. ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.8 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are advancing after gold prices rose to a two-week high. Newcrest Mining is adding 0.7 percent and Evolution Mining is rising almost 2 percent.

Cleaning and catering company Spotless Group urged its shareholders to take no action on infrastructure and mining services company Downer EDI's A$1.26 billion takeover bid. Shares in both Downer and Spotless are in a trading halt.

Harvey Norman has rejected media reports that the Australian Securities and Investments Commission is reviewing how the retailer reports its exposure to losses made by its franchisees. Shares of Harvey Norman are rising more than 3 percent.

Kathmandu Holdings reported a 6.4 percent increase in first-half profit on a slight increase in revenue. The adventure equipment retailer's shares are adding 0.3 percent.

Premier Investments recorded a slight increase in its first half profit and raised its interim dividend. The company's shares are up 0.5 percent.

In economic news, members of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy board expected to see consumer prices continue to rise, albeit at a gradual pace, minutes from the bank's March 7 meeting revealed on Tuesday.

The members noted that the Australian economy is continuing to move away from a focus on mining investment, in spite of a mild rebound in commodity prices, the minutes showed.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said that house prices in Australia advanced 4.1 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016. That beat forecasts for a gain of 2.5 percent following the 1.5 percent increase in the third quarter.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday ahead of the RBA's minutes of its March meeting. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7731, compared to US$0.7724 on Monday.

The Japanese market, which was closed on Monday for a public holiday, is declining following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and on a stronger yen.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 44.54 points or 0.23 percent to 19,477.05, off a low of 19,337.22 earlier.

The major exporters are mostly lower. Toshiba is rising almost 2 percent, while Sony is down 0.4 percent, Panasonic is losing almost 1 percent and Canon is lower by 0.3 percent.

Automaker Toyota is lower by 0.4 percent and Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 2 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui is losing almost 1 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is down less than 0.1 percent, while JX Holdings is edging up slightly.

Among the other major gainers, Kuraray Co. is rising almost 3 percent and Ube Industries is gaining almost 2 percent.

On the flip side, T&D Holdings and Sony Financial Holdings are losing almost 4 percent each, while Minebea Mitsumi is down more than 3 percent.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 112 yen-range on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are all modestly higher.

On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Monday in another lackluster session as many traders stuck to the sidelines amid a quiet day on the U.S. economic front. Traders largely shrugged off disappointment with the outcome of the G20 meeting, where finance ministers failed to agree on a commitment to keep global trade free and open.

While the Nasdaq inched up 0.53 points or less than 0.1 percent to 5,901.53, the Dow edged down 8.76 points or less than 0.1 percent to 20,905.86 and the S&P 500 dipped 4.78 points or 0.2 percent to 2,373.47.

The major European markets also closed mixed on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are down by 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures edged lower Monday amid reports that OPEC may extend its supply quota experiment beyond this year. WTI crude oil dipped $0.56, or 1.2 percent to settle at $48.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

