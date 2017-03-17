Asian Markets Modestly Higher

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nikkei 225":

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are modestly higher on Friday despite the negative cues from Wall Street and lower crude oil prices overnight.



Investors continued to be optimistic after the U.S. Federal Reserve maintained its interest rate forecast for this year.

While the Fed raised rates by a quarter point as widely expected on Wednesday, the central bank's projections called for only two more rate hikes this year. The unchanged outlook for rate hikes this year offset concerns that the Fed intends to accelerate the pace of rate increases.

The Australian market is modestly higher after struggling for direction in early trade following the mostly negative cues from Wall Street. Gains by gold miners and banks offset weakness in mining and oil stocks.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 13.50 points or 0.23 percent to 5,799.30, off a high of 5,803.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 12.80 points or 0.22 percent to 5,840.30.

Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is advancing more than 1 percent and Evolution Mining is adding almost 2 percent.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.3 percent to 0.9 percent.

The major miners are mostly lower despite a slight increase in iron ore prices. Rio Tinto is adding almost 1 percent, while BHP Billiton is down 0.5 percent and Fortescue Metals is losing more than 1 percent.

Oil stocks are also mostly lower after crude oil prices dipped overnight. Woodside Petroleum is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Santos is losing more than 1 percent and Oil Search is down 0.3 percent.

Slater and Gordon said its new creditors plan to restructure the legal firm and enter into binding agreements to reset its debt structure. The law firm's shares are gaining more than 40 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Friday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7669, down from US$0.7689 on Thursday.

The Japanese market is declining following the mostly lower close overnight on Wall Street and despite a weaker yen.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 79.72 points or 0.41 percent to 19,510.42, off a low of 19,487.92 in early trades.

The major exporters are mixed. Toshiba is rising more than 5 percent and Sony is adding 0.4 percent, while Panasonic is down 0.6 percent and Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent.

Automaker Toyota is lower by 1 percent and Honda is declining 0.5 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui is losing 0.4 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is down 0.2 percent and JX Holdings is losingmore than 1 percent after crude oil prices slipped overnight.

Among the other major gainers, Denka Co. is rising more than 2 percent. On the flip side, Tokyo Dome Corp. is losing almost 3 percent, while Kuraray Co. as well as Astellas Pharma are declining more than 2 percent each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 113 yen-range on Friday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are all modesty higher. Shanghai is edging lower.

On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Thursday, partly due to profit taking following the strength seen in reaction to yesterday's monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow edged down 15.55 points or 0.1 percent to 20,934.55, and the S&P 500 dipped 3.88 points or 0.2 percent to 2,381.38, while the Nasdaq closed up 0.71 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 5,900.76.

The major European markets moved higher on Thursday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index all advanced by 0.6 percent.

A brief rally in crude oil prices fizzled Thursday amid lingering doubts about OPEC's supply quota plan. WTI oil settled at $48.75 a barrel, down $0.11 or 0.2 percent, near its lowest since November.

